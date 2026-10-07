Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Trade Fan Favorite After Awful Season

The Toronto Blue Jays are entering an incredibly important offseason.

The Blue Jays significantly underperformed this season. They finished the season last in the AL East with a 79-83 record. When noting that they made the World Series just one year ago, their play this season was very disappointing.

Now, the Blue Jays should be looking to make some notable changes to their roster this offseason. Because of this, one of their utility players is already creating chatter as a trade candidate to watch.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Trade Davis Schneider This Offseason

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Zion Trammel predicted that the Blue Jays will trade outfielder Davis Schneider during this offseason.

“This offseason, the Blue Jays have to reconfigure their outfield, and Davis Schneider could be the odd man out,” Trammel wrote. “The 27-year-old flashed signs of excellence in 2025, but he regressed this season.”

With the Blue Jays needing to make changes, it makes sense that Schneider has been highlighted as a trade candidate to watch. He had a tough season for the Blue Jays, so it would be understandable if Toronto looked to move on from him.

A trade could also benefit Schneider at this point. A change of scenery sometimes helps players, and that could very well be the case if the Blue Jays moved on from him.

Looking at Schneider

Schneider struggled significantly this season with Toronto. In 69 games with the AL East club, he posted five home runs, 16 RBI, and a very low .145 batting average. This was after he recorded 11 home runs, 31 RBI, and a .234 batting average in 82 games in 2025.

Schneider also spent a decent chunk of the season with Triple-A Buffalo because of his struggles. In 52 games this season with the Triple-A club, he posted 10 home runs, 29 RBI, and a .220 batting average.

In 321 games over four MLB seasons with the Blue Jays, Schneider has 37 home runs, 113 RBI, and a .206 batting average. Overall, he has had his solid moments with Toronto but could be expendable at this stage.

It will be interesting to see if Toronto ends up trading the Berlin, New Jersey native this offseason from here. He could generate some trade interest if other teams believe that he has the potential to bounce back.