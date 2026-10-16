Blue Jays Trade Pitch Lands 2X All Star Amid Davis Schneider’s Future Uncertainty

Davis Schneider is a fan favorite and a well-liked name. His teammates really love him.

The problem is his bat. Schneider hit .145 with five home runs in 69 games this season. He collected 18 hits in 156 plate appearances and struck out 51 times. His OPS+ was 73, 27% below the league average.

Schneider debuted in August 2023 and hit a home run in his first major league at-bat. He hit .276 with eight home runs in 35 games that season. He has not matched that production since.

Triple-A offers a sharp contrast. Schneider hit .220 with a .450 on-base percentage and 10 home runs in 52 games for Buffalo. The Blue Jays optioned him to Buffalo four times this season.

His 2027 status is unclear. Schneider is arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter. The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon has questioned his place on the 2027 roster. Schneider told The Nation Network’s Lindsay Dunn he hopes to return but will not assume anything.

Amid that uncertainty, a trade pitch from Blue Jays Insider deserves a look.

Blue Jays Insider Pitches Elly De La Cruz Blockbuster

Blue Jays Insider detailed the pitch Oct. 15. Toronto would send right-hander Jose Berrios, Schneider and a first-round pick to the Cincinnati Reds. In return, the Blue Jays would get shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

De La Cruz was phenomenal for the Reds in 2026. The two-time All-Star hit .283, with 30 doubles, 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases. He drove in 79 runs and scored 99.

But this trade is never happening. Cincinnati would want far more than this package. Berrios had Tommy John surgery on May 20. He is predicted to return late in 2027 in the best-case scenario.

De La Cruz is worth far more. Cincinnati controls him through 2029. He becomes arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason.

The Reds rejected a prospect-heavy Boston offer before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. They wanted young major leaguers instead. Blue Jays Insider said a real offer would start with top prospects such as JoJo Parker or Nolan Perry.

Why Elly De La Cruz Fits the Blue Jays?

Injuries defined Toronto’s 2026 season. The Blue Jays finished 79-83, last in the American League East.

Anthony Santander missed the entire season with shoulder and back injuries. Addison Barger played nine games. Catcher Alejandro Kirk missed more than two months with a broken thumb.

One problem stood out despite the injuries. Toronto lacked a slugger. The Blue Jays hit 152 home runs, the fewest in the majors. Kazuma Okamoto led the team with 33.

The 2027 outlook raises more questions. Springer, 37, is a free agent and considering retirement. Barger is coming off an injury.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. endured the worst offensive season of his career. Santander, who hit 44 home runs in 2024, did not play in a major league game this season. Beyond Okamoto, Toronto has no slugger it can count on for 2027.

De La Cruz would address that. However, Toronto would have to sort out where he plays.

Still, the idea is far-fetched. The Blue Jays should pursue a proven bat in free agency this winter instead.