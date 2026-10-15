Blue Jays Legend Josh Donaldson Revisits José Bautista’s Iconic ALDS Home Run

Eleven years ago today, José Bautista hit a home run that Toronto Blue Jays fans will remember for the rest of their lives.

Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers at the Rogers Centre was tied 3-3 in the seventh inning. With two runners on, José Bautista stepped to the plate.

Bautista hit a three-run home run as the Blue Jays won 6-3 to advance to the American League Championship Series.

Bautista flipped his bat in the air after watching the ball go over the left-field fence.

On the 11th anniversary of the home run, Blue Jays legend Josh Donaldson revisited the iconic moment on MLB Network.

Blue Jays Legend Josh Donaldson Recalls José Bautista’s Iconic ALDS Home Run vs. Rangers

“I was on first base right there. On the same pitch that Bautista hit, I got blown up and hit a flare over Odor’s head that he should’ve caught, but he didn’t and it tied the game up,” Donaldson said on Intentional Talk.

“I remember being on first place, and Bautista absolutely destroyed sinkers. I had a pretty good feeling what was about to happen. I remember he hit it, I look in the stands, I’m just like alright, you know, you’re just kind of going through the motions and then I got to third base, and I’m looking at the faces in the stands and I go ‘peoples’ faces are vibrating right now. You couldn’t make out a face.”

“The place was shaking and I’ve heard so many people come up to me after that moment and go ‘hey man I was outside the stadium, this place, like literally you could see the Rogers Centre shaking at that time.’ It was a chill-worthy moment, I can tell you that.”

Blue Jays Fans React to Anniversary of José Bautista’s Iconic Home Run

@WatchMyReview: “What a crazy moment. That entire inning is nuttiest in baseball history”

@OliverPolus: “Eleven years and it still gives me goosebumps. What a night.”