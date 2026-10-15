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Blue Jays Legend Josh Donaldson Revisits José Bautista’s Iconic ALDS Home Run

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Division Series - Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Five
Getty
TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 14: Jose Bautista #19 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws his bat up in the air after he hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the American League Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 14, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Eleven years ago today, José Bautista hit a home run that Toronto Blue Jays fans will remember for the rest of their lives.

Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers at the Rogers Centre was tied 3-3 in the seventh inning. With two runners on, José Bautista stepped to the plate.

Division Series - Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Five
GettyTORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 14: Jose Bautista #19 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws his bat up in the air after he hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the American League Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 14, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Bautista hit a three-run home run as the Blue Jays won 6-3 to advance to the American League Championship Series.

Bautista flipped his bat in the air after watching the ball go over the left-field fence.

On the 11th anniversary of the home run, Blue Jays legend Josh Donaldson revisited the iconic moment on MLB Network.

Blue Jays Legend Josh Donaldson Recalls José Bautista’s Iconic ALDS Home Run vs. Rangers

Division Series - Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Five
GettyTORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 14: Jose Bautista #19 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his three-run home run in the seventh inning with Josh Donaldson #20 against the Texas Rangers in game five of the American League Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 14, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

“I was on first base right there. On the same pitch that Bautista hit, I got blown up and hit a flare over Odor’s head that he should’ve caught, but he didn’t and it tied the game up,” Donaldson said on Intentional Talk.

“I remember being on first place, and Bautista absolutely destroyed sinkers. I had a pretty good feeling what was about to happen. I remember he hit it, I look in the stands, I’m just like alright, you know, you’re just kind of going through the motions and then I got to third base, and I’m looking at the faces in the stands and I go ‘peoples’ faces are vibrating right now. You couldn’t make out a face.”

“The place was shaking and I’ve heard so many people come up to me after that moment and go ‘hey man I was outside the stadium, this place, like literally you could see the Rogers Centre shaking at that time.’ It was a chill-worthy moment, I can tell you that.”

Blue Jays Fans React to Anniversary of José Bautista’s Iconic Home Run

Division Series - Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Five
GettyTORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 14: Jose Bautista #19 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the American League Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 14, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

@WatchMyReview: “What a crazy moment. That entire inning is nuttiest in baseball history”

@OliverPolus: “Eleven years and it still gives me goosebumps. What a night.”

@Homefield_USA: “11 years later and Rangers fans still can’t watch that flip. the Rogers Centre was SHAKING”

@_piccone: “Listen to that crowd. That’s the most important home run in Blue Jays playoff history”

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Blue Jays Legend Josh Donaldson Revisits José Bautista’s Iconic ALDS Home Run

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