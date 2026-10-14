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Toronto Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease Receives Major Personal News Amid Playoffs

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Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ON - JULY 20: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after being called for a balk in the sixth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on July 20, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Last offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays signed right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract, the largest free-agent contract in franchise history.

The Blue Jays finished in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record, but Cease still had a stellar season.

Toronto Blue Jays v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 15: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at American Family Field on April 15, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Cease posted a 2.40 ERA with 239 strikeouts in 269 innings across 29 starts in 2026. He made his first career All-Star team this year.

During the MLB playoffs, Cease received exciting personal news.

Dylan Cease Named Finalist for AL Outstanding Pitcher Award

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Major League Baseball Players Association announces its finalists for the 2026 Players Choice Awards.

Cease is one of the three finalists for the AL Outstanding Pitcher Award.

Toronto Blue Jays v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays acknowledges the crowd after being recognized on the video board for his time with the San Diego Padres at the end of the second inning at Petco Park on July 10, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees and Sonny Gray of the Boston Red Sox are the other finalists for the award.

MLBPA wrote on X:

🚨 Congratulations to the 2026 Players Choice Awards Finalists!🚨

Since 1992, the Players Choice Awards have celebrated excellence across Major League Baseball, recognizing performance, leadership, perseverance, and impact on and off the field. The awards are especially meaningful to players, because they’re determined through a vote of their peers. The winners will be revealed the week of Oct 26. Congratulations to this year’s Finalists!

https://mlbplayers.com/player-choice-awards

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease

Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – APRIL 08: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre on April 8, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

If it weren’t for Schlittler, Cease would be the clear favorite for the AL Outstanding Pitcher Award.

In addition to his 2.40 ERA and 239 strikeouts, Cease had an AL-best 2.56 FIP and a strong 1.10 WHIP this year.

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – JULY 25: Pitcher Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays stands on the mound after giving up his first hit of the game during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Cease began his MLB career with the Chicago White Sox in 2019. The White Sox acquired him from the Chicago Cubs when he was in the minor leagues.

Cease pitched for the White Sox through the 2023 season. Chicago traded him to the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2024 season. He remained with the Padres through 2025 before signing with Toronto.

In his eight-year career, Cease has posted a 3.67 ERA while striking out 1,470 over 1,184 1/3 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease Receives Major Personal News Amid Playoffs

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