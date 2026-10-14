Toronto Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease Receives Major Personal News Amid Playoffs

Last offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays signed right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract, the largest free-agent contract in franchise history.

The Blue Jays finished in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record, but Cease still had a stellar season.

Cease posted a 2.40 ERA with 239 strikeouts in 269 innings across 29 starts in 2026. He made his first career All-Star team this year.

During the MLB playoffs, Cease received exciting personal news.

Dylan Cease Named Finalist for AL Outstanding Pitcher Award

The Major League Baseball Players Association announces its finalists for the 2026 Players Choice Awards.

Cease is one of the three finalists for the AL Outstanding Pitcher Award.

Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees and Sonny Gray of the Boston Red Sox are the other finalists for the award.

MLBPA wrote on X:

🚨 Congratulations to the 2026 Players Choice Awards Finalists!🚨

Since 1992, the Players Choice Awards have celebrated excellence across Major League Baseball, recognizing performance, leadership, perseverance, and impact on and off the field. The awards are especially meaningful to players, because they’re determined through a vote of their peers. The winners will be revealed the week of Oct 26. Congratulations to this year’s Finalists!

https://mlbplayers.com/player-choice-awards

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease

If it weren’t for Schlittler, Cease would be the clear favorite for the AL Outstanding Pitcher Award.

In addition to his 2.40 ERA and 239 strikeouts, Cease had an AL-best 2.56 FIP and a strong 1.10 WHIP this year.

Cease began his MLB career with the Chicago White Sox in 2019. The White Sox acquired him from the Chicago Cubs when he was in the minor leagues.

Cease pitched for the White Sox through the 2023 season. Chicago traded him to the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2024 season. He remained with the Padres through 2025 before signing with Toronto.

In his eight-year career, Cease has posted a 3.67 ERA while striking out 1,470 over 1,184 1/3 innings.