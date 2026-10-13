Silver Slugger Handed Harsh Take on Future After Toronto Blue Jays Release

A former Toronto Blue Jays infielder could be out of baseball after his release.

Toronto released Eloy Jimenez back in August, and he didn’t sign elsewhere. The former Silver Slugger has struggled the last couple of years, and his time in MLB could be over.

Jimenez began his career with the Chicago White Sox.

Eloy Jimenez Handed Harsh Take on Future

Toronto took a flier on Jimenez in 2025, as he signed a minor-league deal with the team in late August.

After not appearing in an MLB game, he elected free agency but signed back with Toronto this offseason. He ended up appearing in 12 games in MLB and re-signed with Toronto at the end of May after electing free agency after his first DFA.

However, he never returned to the Blue Jays and was released in August, and now Blue Jays insiders Ben Nicholson-Smith and Arden Zwelling believe his career could be over.

“That’s gotta be it for his career. That’s gotta be it for it him,” Zwelling said on At The Letters.

“I think that it is trending in that direction,” Nicholson-Smith added.

Given that no team signed Jimenez after his release, and he also struggled a year ago to find a team to sign with.

Jimenez played in seven MLB seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and Blue Jays. He won the Silver Slugger Award in 2020 with the White Sox and was one of the best hitters in baseball that season.

Jimenez hit .290 with 3 RBIs with the Blue Jays this season. In his MLB career, he’s hitting .269 with 95 home runs and 301 RBIs.

Jimenez Nearly Retired Before Signing With Blue Jays

Before Jimenez signed with Toronto, he admitted he thought his baseball career was over.

Jimenez had dealt with injuries and admitted he thought he was going to retire, before deciding to sign with Toronto.

“I was in a battle with my head because of the injuries. It was like, I need to be healthy first, then try to prove myself. But it was really hard. You know that you can do it, but your body is not responding to what you know you can do,” Jimenez said to Sportsnet. “I was really, really close to retiring.”

The former Silver Slugger Award winner opted to continue playing, but struggled and now could very well retire.