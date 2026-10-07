Ex-Blue Jays Pitcher To Have ‘A Dozen Suitors’ in Free Agency

The Toronto Blue Jays may simply want to forget that the 2026 MLB season even happened.

And if they do that, and flashback to 2025, they can remember how crucial Chris Bassitt was for them in their run to Game 7 of the World Series.

Bassitt, of course, didn’t pitch for Toronto in 2026. He joined the Baltimore Orioles.

But now, Bassitt is a free agent. His deal there had been just one year.

Yes, Bassitt has to choose whether or not to retire. But if he keeps pitching, there are expected to be a lot of teams interested.

Would a reunion in Toronto be possible? It’d probably depend on what else happens with the Blue Jays’ roster in free agency. But it’s worth considering, as well.

Chris Bassitt Free Agent Projection

Bassitt is looking at the potential for double-digit teams going after him if he keeps pitching.

“He’s probably limited to one-year deals from here on out, but that may be preferable for a pitcher in his late 30s with a young family at home,” writes Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors earlier this week. “If he wants to keep going, he’d probably have a dozen or more suitors looking for a stable veteran arm on a short-term commitment.”

Bassitt did deal with some injury issues in 2026, but that’s to be somewhat expected for an aging pitcher, and it was also rare for him — he’s been quite reliable in his career.

“The ultra-durable Bassitt ran into some health troubles this season, making only 18 starts (and two relief appearances) due to a June procedure that removed a bone spur from the lumbar region of his lower back,” Adams writes. “A slow start dragged down his numbers, but Bassitt turned a corner in late April and notched a sharp 3.74 ERA in eight starts post-surgery. He still finished with a 4.59 ERA and abnormally low 16.1% strikeout rate, but his post-injury strikeout rate was just shy of 19%… Bassitt made 30+ starts with between 170-200 innings, a 22-23% strikeout rate and an ERA between 3.42 and 4.16 every season from 2022-25. His post-surgery form looked closer to that 2022-25 level of performance (albeit still a bit shy).”

Bassitt would come relatively cheap, and a one-year deal doesn’t create much risk for the acquiring team.

Chris Bassitt’s Thoughts on Retirement

The big question will be whether Bassitt decides to call it a career.

This is what Bassitt told reporters when his season was over with the Orioles:

“I’ve got a 7-year-old at home, I’ve got a 3-year-old at home and a wife that wants me to be home. So yeah, we’ll cross that bridge when we do.”

There are likely honest conversations happening in that household even now.

On one side of the coin, Bassitt retires. On the other, he likely commands a surprisingly interesting free agent market.