SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 17: Isiah Kiner-Falefa #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a double against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning in game five of the American League Championship Series at T-Mobile Park on October 17, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Now that the World Series is over, many MLB players are officially free agents.
After the 2023 season, Kiner-Falefa became a free agent and signed with the Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays traded Kiner-Falefa to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2024 trade deadline for Charles McAdoo.
On Aug. 31, 2025, the Blue Jays claimed Kiner-Falefa off waivers from the Pirates.
He signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox last offseason.
In 102 regular-season games with Toronto, Kiner-Falefa posted 3.1 bWAR and a .286/.330/.415 slash line with eight home runs and 38 RBI.
In the 2025 playoffs, Kiner-Falefa went 6-for-37 with two doubles, two RBI, a stolen base and a walk.
Throughout his nine-year career, Kiner-Falefa has posted 17.3 bWAR and a .261/.311/.347 slash line with 38 homers, 302 RBI and 108 stolen bases.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Immediately Becomes Free Agent After World Series