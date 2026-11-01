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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Immediately Becomes Free Agent After World Series

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American League Championship Series - Toronto Blue Jay v Seattle Mariners - Game Five
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 17: Isiah Kiner-Falefa #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a double against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning in game five of the American League Championship Series at T-Mobile Park on October 17, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Now that the World Series is over, many MLB players are officially free agents.

One of those players is a former Toronto Blue Jays infielder.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa Officially Becomes Free Agent

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Six
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 31: Isiah Kiner-Falefa #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes batting practice before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa has officially hit the free-agent market.

He played for the Blue Jays in 2024 and 2025.

World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Isiah Kiner-Falefa #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kiner-Falefa was part of Toronto’s World Series roster.

He spent the 2026 season with the Boston Red Sox.

Looking at Former Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s Career

World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Isiah Kiner-Falefa #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers selected Kiner-Falefa in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Mid Pacific Institute High School in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The infielder made his MLB debut with Texas in 2018.

Kansas City Royals v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TX – MAY 24: Isiah Kiner-Falefa #9 of the Texas Rangers bare hands an infield hit in the second inning throwing out the runner on first base against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Park in Arlington on May 24, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

After the 2021 season, the Rangers traded Kiner-Falefa to the Minnesota Twins.

Right after acquiring Kiner-Falefa, the Twins dealt him to the New York Yankees as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Isiah Kiner-Falefa #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 5-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Kiner-Falefa played for the Yankees from 2022-23.

After the 2023 season, Kiner-Falefa became a free agent and signed with the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays traded Kiner-Falefa to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2024 trade deadline for Charles McAdoo.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – JUNE 29: Isiah Kiner-Falefa #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single in the sixth inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on June 29, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Aug. 31, 2025, the Blue Jays claimed Kiner-Falefa off waivers from the Pirates.

He signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox last offseason.

In 102 regular-season games with Toronto, Kiner-Falefa posted 3.1 bWAR and a .286/.330/.415 slash line with eight home runs and 38 RBI.

In the 2025 playoffs, Kiner-Falefa went 6-for-37 with two doubles, two RBI, a stolen base and a walk.

Throughout his nine-year career, Kiner-Falefa has posted 17.3 bWAR and a .261/.311/.347 slash line with 38 homers, 302 RBI and 108 stolen bases.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Immediately Becomes Free Agent After World Series

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