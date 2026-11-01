Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Immediately Becomes Free Agent After World Series

Now that the World Series is over, many MLB players are officially free agents.

One of those players is a former Toronto Blue Jays infielder.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa Officially Becomes Free Agent

Former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa has officially hit the free-agent market.

He played for the Blue Jays in 2024 and 2025.

Kiner-Falefa was part of Toronto’s World Series roster.

He spent the 2026 season with the Boston Red Sox.

Looking at Former Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s Career

The Texas Rangers selected Kiner-Falefa in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Mid Pacific Institute High School in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The infielder made his MLB debut with Texas in 2018.

After the 2021 season, the Rangers traded Kiner-Falefa to the Minnesota Twins.

Right after acquiring Kiner-Falefa, the Twins dealt him to the New York Yankees as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.

Kiner-Falefa played for the Yankees from 2022-23.

After the 2023 season, Kiner-Falefa became a free agent and signed with the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays traded Kiner-Falefa to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2024 trade deadline for Charles McAdoo.

On Aug. 31, 2025, the Blue Jays claimed Kiner-Falefa off waivers from the Pirates.

He signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox last offseason.

In 102 regular-season games with Toronto, Kiner-Falefa posted 3.1 bWAR and a .286/.330/.415 slash line with eight home runs and 38 RBI.

In the 2025 playoffs, Kiner-Falefa went 6-for-37 with two doubles, two RBI, a stolen base and a walk.

Throughout his nine-year career, Kiner-Falefa has posted 17.3 bWAR and a .261/.311/.347 slash line with 38 homers, 302 RBI and 108 stolen bases.