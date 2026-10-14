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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

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Toronto Blue Jays v Oakland Athletics
Getty
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Joel Payamps #54 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 06, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays finished the regular season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

Four teams currently remain in the postseason.

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Max Scherzer #31 and George Springer #4 and of the Toronto Blue Jays hug after Scherzer was taken out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers lead the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 in the National League Championship Series. The Tampa Bay Rays tied the American League Championship Series 1-1 against the Cleveland Guardians with a win on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, a former Toronto Blue Jays player suddenly became a free agent.

Former Toronto Blue Jays RHP Joel Payamps Elects Free Agency

Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 10: Joel Payamps #54 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 10, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Blue Jays 5-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Braves right-hander Joel Payamps elected free agency on Tuesday, according to MLB.com. He played for the Blue Jays in 2021.

“RHP Joel Payamps elected free agency.”

Looking at Former Toronto Blue Jays RHP Joel Payamps

Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Joel Payamps #53 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the rain against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park on September 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves claimed Payamps off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers late last season. He made two appearances with Atlanta in Sept. 2025.

Payamps elected free agency last offseason and re-signed with the Braves for the 2026 season.

Athletics v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 31: Joel Payamps #34 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Truist Park on March 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

This past season, Payamps recorded an 8.22 ERA with nine strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings across 12 outings with Atlanta.

Payamps made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019. He made just four appearances with Arizona in 2019 and 2020.

Arizona Diamondbacks Photo Day
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 21: Pitcher Joel Payamps #35 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 21, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The right-hander spent the 2021 season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals. He also played for the Royals in 2022.

During his time with the Blue Jays, Payamps posted a strong 2.70 ERA with 22 strikeouts over 30 innings.

Payamps pitched for the Oakland Athletics in 2022.

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 30: Joel Payamps #31 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After the 2022 season, Payamps pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers from 2023 through late 2025.

In his eight-year career, Payamps has posted a 3.55 ERA with 253 strikeouts over 276 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 30: Joel Payamps #31 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Payamps pitched in the postseason with the Brewers in 2023 and 2024.

In his lone playoff outing in 2023, Payamps threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings. The next year, he allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings across two postseason appearances.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

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