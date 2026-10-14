Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays finished the regular season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

Four teams currently remain in the postseason.

The Milwaukee Brewers lead the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 in the National League Championship Series. The Tampa Bay Rays tied the American League Championship Series 1-1 against the Cleveland Guardians with a win on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, a former Toronto Blue Jays player suddenly became a free agent.

Former Toronto Blue Jays RHP Joel Payamps Elects Free Agency

Braves right-hander Joel Payamps elected free agency on Tuesday, according to MLB.com. He played for the Blue Jays in 2021.

“RHP Joel Payamps elected free agency.”

Looking at Former Toronto Blue Jays RHP Joel Payamps

The Atlanta Braves claimed Payamps off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers late last season. He made two appearances with Atlanta in Sept. 2025.

Payamps elected free agency last offseason and re-signed with the Braves for the 2026 season.

This past season, Payamps recorded an 8.22 ERA with nine strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings across 12 outings with Atlanta.

Payamps made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019. He made just four appearances with Arizona in 2019 and 2020.

The right-hander spent the 2021 season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals. He also played for the Royals in 2022.

During his time with the Blue Jays, Payamps posted a strong 2.70 ERA with 22 strikeouts over 30 innings.

Payamps pitched for the Oakland Athletics in 2022.

After the 2022 season, Payamps pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers from 2023 through late 2025.

In his eight-year career, Payamps has posted a 3.55 ERA with 253 strikeouts over 276 2/3 innings.

Payamps pitched in the postseason with the Brewers in 2023 and 2024.

In his lone playoff outing in 2023, Payamps threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings. The next year, he allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings across two postseason appearances.