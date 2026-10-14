OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Joel Payamps #54 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 06, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
The Toronto Blue Jays finished the regular season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.
During his time with the Blue Jays, Payamps posted a strong 2.70 ERA with 22 strikeouts over 30 innings.
Payamps pitched for the Oakland Athletics in 2022.
After the 2022 season, Payamps pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers from 2023 through late 2025.
In his eight-year career, Payamps has posted a 3.55 ERA with 253 strikeouts over 276 2/3 innings.
Payamps pitched in the postseason with the Brewers in 2023 and 2024.
In his lone playoff outing in 2023, Payamps threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings. The next year, he allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings across two postseason appearances.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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A former Toronto Blue Jays player suddenly became a free agent amid the American and National League Championship Series.
Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs