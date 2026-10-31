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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays First Baseman Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 8: Ty France #2 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws during batting practice before a baseball game against Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres are coming off a solid season.

After sweeping the Chicago Cubs, they ended up losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays First Baseman Becomes Free Agent

GettyTy France #25 of the San Diego Padres looks on before game one of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

One of the reasons for the Padres having success was the play of Ty France.

He finished the year batting .295 with 130 hits, 21 home runs, 72 RBIs, 59 runs and one stolen base in 133 games.

GettyTy France #25 of the San Diego Padres hits an RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It’s now been announced that the former Toronto Blue Jays player is officially a free agent.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “1B Ty France elected free agency.”

He will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market after his strong 2026 season.

Looking At France

GettyTy France #2 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre on August 27, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

France was picked in the 34th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 1.5 seasons of his career with the Padres.

The Padres then traded France to the Seattle Mariners.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31, 2020): “Seattle Mariners traded Austin Adams, C Austin Nola and RHP Dan Altavilla to San Diego Padres for RHP Andres Munoz, C Luis Torrens, Taylor Trammell and 3B Ty France.”

GettyTy France #23 of the Seattle Mariners runs to first base against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

France played part of five seasons in Seattle.

He made the All-Star Game in 2022.

Following Seattle, France had stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins (and Blue Jays).

GettyFormer Toronto Blue Jays player Josh Donaldson embraces Ty France #2 of the Toronto Blue Jays after throwing out the first pitch prior to playing the Seattle Mariners in game two of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 13, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

France played for the Blue Jays in 2025 when they reached the World Series.

He then rejoined the Padres before the start of last season.

MLB.com wrote (on February 15): “San Diego Padres signed free agent 1B Ty France to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays First Baseman Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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