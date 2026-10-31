Ex-Toronto Blue Jays First Baseman Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The San Diego Padres are coming off a solid season.

After sweeping the Chicago Cubs, they ended up losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays First Baseman Becomes Free Agent

One of the reasons for the Padres having success was the play of Ty France.

He finished the year batting .295 with 130 hits, 21 home runs, 72 RBIs, 59 runs and one stolen base in 133 games.

It’s now been announced that the former Toronto Blue Jays player is officially a free agent.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “1B Ty France elected free agency.”

He will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market after his strong 2026 season.

Looking At France

France was picked in the 34th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 1.5 seasons of his career with the Padres.

The Padres then traded France to the Seattle Mariners.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31, 2020): “Seattle Mariners traded Austin Adams, C Austin Nola and RHP Dan Altavilla to San Diego Padres for RHP Andres Munoz, C Luis Torrens, Taylor Trammell and 3B Ty France.”

France played part of five seasons in Seattle.

He made the All-Star Game in 2022.

Following Seattle, France had stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins (and Blue Jays).

France played for the Blue Jays in 2025 when they reached the World Series.

He then rejoined the Padres before the start of last season.

MLB.com wrote (on February 15): “San Diego Padres signed free agent 1B Ty France to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training.”