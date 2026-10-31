LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 8: Ty France #2 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws during batting practice before a baseball game against Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote (on August 31, 2020): “Seattle Mariners traded Austin Adams, C Austin Nola and RHP Dan Altavilla to San Diego Padres for RHP Andres Munoz, C Luis Torrens, Taylor Trammell and 3B Ty France.”
France played part of five seasons in Seattle.
He made the All-Star Game in 2022.
Following Seattle, France had stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins (and Blue Jays).
France played for the Blue Jays in 2025 when they reached the World Series.
He then rejoined the Padres before the start of last season.
MLB.com wrote (on February 15): “San Diego Padres signed free agent 1B Ty France to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The San Diego Padres are coming off a solid season.After sweeping the Chicago Cubs, they ended up losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.Ex-Toronto Blue Jays First Baseman Becomes Free AgentOne of the reasons for the Padres having success was the play of Ty France.He finished the year batting .295 with 130 hits, 21 […]
Ex-Toronto Blue Jays First Baseman Immediately Becomes Free Agent