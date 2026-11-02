Former Blue Jays Catching Prospect Wins Gold Glove

Former Toronto Blue Jays catching prospect Gabriel Moreno won the Gold Glove Award as the best defensive catcher in the National League.

The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards were announced on Sunday night, and Moreno, the former Blue Jays’ catching phenom who now plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks, won his second career Gold Glove Award, with both Gold Gloves coming during his time in Arizona.

“Arizona’s backstop. Gabriel Moreno is a 2x Gold Glove Award winner!”

Gabriel Moreno Joins Historic List of Catchers

According to MLB, Moreno joins former Minnesota Twins great Joe Mauer as the only catcher in MLB history to win the batting title and a Gold Glove in the same season, an incredible feather in the cap for Moreno, who is one of the best two-way catchers in baseball, if not the best.

“Gabriel Moreno is in elite company. He joins Joe Mauer (2008 & 2009) as the only other catcher to win a batting title and Gold Glove in the same season!”

Gabriel Moreno Used to Be on the Blue Jays

The 26-year-old Moreno used to be on the Blue Jays, having made his MLB debut for the team in 2022.

However, the Blue Jays traded Moreno and left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the Diamondbacks during that offseason in exchange for center fielder Daulton Varsho. While Varsho was a positive contributor to the Blue Jays during his four seasons with the team, he is no longer with Toronto, as he was traded to the Houston Astros at this year’s trade deadline and is now a free agent following a down season.

Moreno, however, is still with the Diamondbacks, and he is thriving. Not only is he now a two-time Gold Glove Award winner as the best defensive catcher in the NL, but he is coming off a season where he hit .311 to win the NL batting title. It’s not easy to win a batting title, and the fact that Moreno is a catcher makes it even more impressive.

The Blue Jays, by the way, saw Brandon Valenzuela miss out on the American League Gold Glove Award as catcher this year.