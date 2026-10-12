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Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign 15-Win All-Star Pitcher to Bolster Rotation

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Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 04: Starting pitcher Foster Griffin #22 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 04, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have multiple roster needs that they should look to address this offseason.

Among the areas that the Blue Jays need to improve this offseason is their pitching rotation. They should be looking to add at least one impactful starting pitcher this offseason to strengthen their rotation.

Due to this, the Blue Jays are now being connected to a pending unrestricted free agent All-Star pitcher.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Foster Griffin This Offseason

Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 23: Starting pitcher Foster Griffin #22 of the Cleveland Guardians throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

In a recent Sports Illustrated article, Zion Trammel urged the Blue Jays to sign Cleveland Guardians star pitcher Foster Griffin in free agency this offseason.

“The free-agent starting pitching class is top-heavy, with Tarik Skubal, Shota Imanaga, and possibly Corbin Burnes becoming available. Toronto would love any of those players, but if they’re looking for a potentially low-cost starter, Foster Griffin could be a nice option,” Trammel wrote. “Any pitching staff could use a guy who consistently stays in the zone. He may command a larger market than anticipated, but Toronto should pursue the veteran lefty.”

With the Blue Jays’ rotation needing help, it would make a lot of sense if they pursued Griffin. He would give them another star starter if signed, which is undoubtedly a need for Toronto right now.

If the Blue Jays successfully signed Griffin, he could slot well in the middle of their starting rotation. He showed this season that he can be a major difference-maker, so he could greatly help the Blue Jays if signed.

Looking at Griffin’s Breakout 2026 Season

Griffin had a very good regular season in 2026. After playing the three previous seasons overseas, Griffin returned to MLB and had a strong campaign.

In 31 games split between the Washington Nationals and Guardians, he posted a 15-6 record, a 3.60 ERA, and 158 strikeouts. With this, he made his first career MLB All-Star Game appearance.

When looking at Griffin’s season, he would be a very interesting pitcher for the Blue Jays to add. Even if he struggled a bit after being traded to Cleveland, his success with the Nationals makes him worth considering.

Griffin Previously Pitched for the Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Starting pitcher Foster Griffin #22 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on August 29, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays signing Griffin would also make for a cool story. This is because he previously pitched for the Blue Jays during the 2022 season.

However, Griffin only made one appearance with Toronto that season. During it, he allowed one hit and struck out two batters in two scoreless innings. This was before he played professionally in Japan from 2023 to 2025.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays bring Griffin back to Toronto after his breakout season from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign 15-Win All-Star Pitcher to Bolster Rotation

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