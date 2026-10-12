Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign 15-Win All-Star Pitcher to Bolster Rotation

The Toronto Blue Jays have multiple roster needs that they should look to address this offseason.

Among the areas that the Blue Jays need to improve this offseason is their pitching rotation. They should be looking to add at least one impactful starting pitcher this offseason to strengthen their rotation.

Due to this, the Blue Jays are now being connected to a pending unrestricted free agent All-Star pitcher.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Foster Griffin This Offseason

In a recent Sports Illustrated article, Zion Trammel urged the Blue Jays to sign Cleveland Guardians star pitcher Foster Griffin in free agency this offseason.

“The free-agent starting pitching class is top-heavy, with Tarik Skubal, Shota Imanaga, and possibly Corbin Burnes becoming available. Toronto would love any of those players, but if they’re looking for a potentially low-cost starter, Foster Griffin could be a nice option,” Trammel wrote. “Any pitching staff could use a guy who consistently stays in the zone. He may command a larger market than anticipated, but Toronto should pursue the veteran lefty.”

With the Blue Jays’ rotation needing help, it would make a lot of sense if they pursued Griffin. He would give them another star starter if signed, which is undoubtedly a need for Toronto right now.

If the Blue Jays successfully signed Griffin, he could slot well in the middle of their starting rotation. He showed this season that he can be a major difference-maker, so he could greatly help the Blue Jays if signed.

Looking at Griffin’s Breakout 2026 Season

Griffin had a very good regular season in 2026. After playing the three previous seasons overseas, Griffin returned to MLB and had a strong campaign.

In 31 games split between the Washington Nationals and Guardians, he posted a 15-6 record, a 3.60 ERA, and 158 strikeouts. With this, he made his first career MLB All-Star Game appearance.

When looking at Griffin’s season, he would be a very interesting pitcher for the Blue Jays to add. Even if he struggled a bit after being traded to Cleveland, his success with the Nationals makes him worth considering.

Griffin Previously Pitched for the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays signing Griffin would also make for a cool story. This is because he previously pitched for the Blue Jays during the 2022 season.

However, Griffin only made one appearance with Toronto that season. During it, he allowed one hit and struck out two batters in two scoreless innings. This was before he played professionally in Japan from 2023 to 2025.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays bring Griffin back to Toronto after his breakout season from here.