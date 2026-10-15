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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Quietly Retired With $25 Million In Career Earnings

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TORONTO, ON - MAY 18: Gio Urshela #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single in the fifth inning during MLB game action against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre on May 18, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently home for the offseason after missing the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Despite a talented roster, they were unable to live up to their 2025 season (where they reached the World Series).

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Quietly Retired With $25 Million

GettyGio Urshela #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single in the third inning during MLB game action against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on May 12, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays player announced his retirement during the middle of the year.

Gio Urshela called it quits after part of 10 seasons at the MLB level.

It’s also worth mentioning that Urshela made over $25 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

MLB wrote (on May 18): “Gio Urshela has announced his retirement after 10 Major League seasons spent with the Guardians, Blue Jays, Yankees, Twins, Angels, Tigers, Braves and A’s.”

Looking At Urshela

GettyGio Urshela #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by Dwight Smith Jr. #27 after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning during MLB game action against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre on May 19, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.

Urshela spent part of one season in Toronto (2018).

MLB.com wrote (on May 9, 2018): “Cleveland Indians traded 3B Gio Urshela to Toronto Blue Jays for Player To Be Named Later.”

He batted .233 with one home run and three RBIs in 19 games.

The Blue Jays then traded him to the New York Yankees where he broke out into a very solid player.

MLB.com wrote (on August 4, 2018): “Toronto Blue Jays traded 3B Gio Urshela to New York Yankees.”

GettyGio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after Miguel Andujar enters the game to pinch run in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on June 22, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

In 2019, Urshela batted .314 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs in 132 games for the Yankees.

The 35-year-old also had stops with the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers (and Athletics).

Comments On His Retirement Post

GettyGio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on May 23, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying back in May:

CC Sabathia: “Congratulations cuz!! 🙌🔥”

Luis Arraez: “Felicidades mi hermano Bendiciones siempre ❤️❤️❤️ disfruta ahora la familia bro ❤️❤️”

Jose Reyes: “❤️❤️🙌”

New York Yankees: “Congratulations on a fantastic career, Gio!! Wishing you all the best in this next chapter 🙌💙”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Quietly Retired With $25 Million In Career Earnings

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