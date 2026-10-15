Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Quietly Retired With $25 Million In Career Earnings

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently home for the offseason after missing the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Despite a talented roster, they were unable to live up to their 2025 season (where they reached the World Series).

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Quietly Retired With $25 Million

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays player announced his retirement during the middle of the year.

Gio Urshela called it quits after part of 10 seasons at the MLB level.

It’s also worth mentioning that Urshela made over $25 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

MLB wrote (on May 18): “Gio Urshela has announced his retirement after 10 Major League seasons spent with the Guardians, Blue Jays, Yankees, Twins, Angels, Tigers, Braves and A’s.”

Looking At Urshela

Urshela spent part of one season in Toronto (2018).

MLB.com wrote (on May 9, 2018): “Cleveland Indians traded 3B Gio Urshela to Toronto Blue Jays for Player To Be Named Later.”

He batted .233 with one home run and three RBIs in 19 games.

The Blue Jays then traded him to the New York Yankees where he broke out into a very solid player.

MLB.com wrote (on August 4, 2018): “Toronto Blue Jays traded 3B Gio Urshela to New York Yankees.”

In 2019, Urshela batted .314 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs in 132 games for the Yankees.

The 35-year-old also had stops with the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers (and Athletics).

Comments On His Retirement Post

Here’s what people were saying back in May:

CC Sabathia: “Congratulations cuz!! 🙌🔥”

Luis Arraez: “Felicidades mi hermano Bendiciones siempre ❤️❤️❤️ disfruta ahora la familia bro ❤️❤️”

Jose Reyes: “❤️❤️🙌”

New York Yankees: “Congratulations on a fantastic career, Gio!! Wishing you all the best in this next chapter 🙌💙”