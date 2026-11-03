3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Announced Retirement With $30 Million In Earnings

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a 2026 season where they missed the MLB playoffs.

They played their final game of the year on September 27 when they beat the Cincinnati Reds (at home) by a score of 5-1.

3-Year Blue Jays Pitcher Announced Retirement With $30 Million

Recently, former Blue Jays pitcher Chad Green announced that he is officially retired (h/t Randy Olson of AreaSports.net).

Olson: “Well, here you are in your mid-30s. You’re retired from Major League Baseball. So what are you doing with yourself now? You have any aspirations of doing anything else? Maybe any coaching or anything like that? I know you got three kids… Probably keep you real busy.”

Green: “Well, I mean, nothing yet. I mean, I officially just called it quits in April, early April. I was still throwing and stuff once I got designated last year. I was still kind of working out and throwing and getting ready just in case an offer was worth it and something that I could leave and go do. But nothing really materialized… I really only called it quits in April. So it really hasn’t been that long since I’ve been officially checked out of it. So, you know, just spending time with the kids and we’ll see down the road. I’m not sure.”

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It’s also worth noting that Green made over $31 million during his MLB career (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Green’s Career

Green was picked in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the New York Yankees.

In 2017, Green went 5-0 with a 1.83 ERA in 40 games.

Green then spent the final three seasons of his career with the Blue Jays.

In 2024, he went 4-6 with a 3.21 ERA in 53 games.

There is no question that Green had a very solid career in the MLB.