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3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Announced Retirement With $30 Million In Earnings

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OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Chad Green #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks off the mound after giving up a solo walk-off home run to JJ Bleday #33 of the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the ninth inning on June 7, 2024 at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Athletics won the game 2-1. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a 2026 season where they missed the MLB playoffs.

They played their final game of the year on September 27 when they beat the Cincinnati Reds (at home) by a score of 5-1.

3-Year Blue Jays Pitcher Announced Retirement With $30 Million

GettyChad Green #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 19, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Recently, former Blue Jays pitcher Chad Green announced that he is officially retired (h/t Randy Olson of AreaSports.net).

Olson: “Well, here you are in your mid-30s. You’re retired from Major League Baseball. So what are you doing with yourself now? You have any aspirations of doing anything else? Maybe any coaching or anything like that? I know you got three kids… Probably keep you real busy.”

Green: “Well, I mean, nothing yet. I mean, I officially just called it quits in April, early April. I was still throwing and stuff once I got designated last year. I was still kind of working out and throwing and getting ready just in case an offer was worth it and something that I could leave and go do. But nothing really materialized… I really only called it quits in April. So it really hasn’t been that long since I’ve been officially checked out of it. So, you know, just spending time with the kids and we’ll see down the road. I’m not sure.”

It’s also worth noting that Green made over $31 million during his MLB career (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Green’s Career

GettyChad Green #57 of the New York Yankees celebrates after closing out the 4-2 win against the New York Mets in the seventh inning during game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Green was picked in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the New York Yankees.

In 2017, Green went 5-0 with a 1.83 ERA in 40 games.

GettyTyler Heineman #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays and Chad Green #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate their win against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 24, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Green then spent the final three seasons of his career with the Blue Jays.

In 2024, he went 4-6 with a 3.21 ERA in 53 games.

There is no question that Green had a very solid career in the MLB.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Announced Retirement With $30 Million In Earnings

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