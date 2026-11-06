Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign 26-HR Star Slugger in Bold Offseason Move

The Toronto Blue Jays had a very bad 2026 season.

After entering the campaign with high expectations, Toronto finished the year last in the AL East with a 79-83 record. Thus, they were one of the league’s biggest disappointments in 2026 and will be looking to bounce back next year.

With how this season went for the Blue Jays, they should be very active in free agency this offseason. They need to add more talent if they hope to get things back on track and be a playoff team in 2027.

One clear area that the Blue Jays need to improve is their offense. Because of this, they are now being viewed as a potential fit for a notable power-hitting veteran free agent as the offseason gets started.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Star Slugger

In a recent article for SI.com, Zion Trammel urged the Blue Jays to sign veteran free agent Joc Pederson this offseason.

“Pederson was a lone bright spot in a disappointing Rangers lineup. Signing Pederson comes with a few risks, but if the Blue Jays want offensive help, there are few free-agent power hitters like Pederson,” Trammel wrote.

Seeing the Blue Jays being urged to sign Pederson is understandable. He would have the potential to help Toronto’s offense nicely, as he is still an impactful slugger at this stage in his career. Thus, on a short-term deal, Pederson and the Blue Jays would have the potential to be an excellent match.

If the Blue Jays signed Pederson, he would work well in the middle portion of their batting order. Due to this, he would not be a bad player for Toronto to take a gamble on as they aim to bounce back during the 2027 season.

Taking a Look at Pederson

Pederson was once again a very effective hitter during the 2026 season. In 136 games for the Rangers, he recorded 26 home runs, 53 RBI, and a .235 batting average. With this, the 13-year MLB veteran showed that he can still provide some nice pop. He could be a very good pickup for a team like Toronto because of it.

Pederson’s resume also adds to his appeal. The 34-year-old has hit at least 23 home runs in seven of his MLB seasons. Thus, he is a proven power hitter who would have the potential to provide Toronto’s offense with a real jolt.

Furthermore, it also does not hurt that Pederson is a two-time World Series champion. With the Blue Jays wanting to be contenders, adding a player who has won multiple times like Pederson would make sense for them.

Overall, on a short-term deal, Pederson and the Blue Jays could be a good match. It will be intriguing to see if Toronto signs him from here.