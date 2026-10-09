7-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Retired With $25 Million In Career Earnings

The Toronto Blue Jays were one of the best stories in all of baseball during the 2025 season.

That said, they had a big drop this year when they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs as the last-place team in the American League East.

7-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Retired With $25 Million

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at a former Blue Jays fan favorite.

Kevin Pillar retired during the 2025 season (after playing for the Texas Rangers).

He now has a podcast (To the Majors).

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on July 2, 2025: “Congrats on an amazing career, @KPILLAR4 ! You will always be our Superman 💙🇨🇦”

It’s also worth mentioning that he finished his career with just under $25 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Pillar’s Time In Toronto

Pillar was picked (by the Blue Jays) in the 32nd round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the franchise.

In 2015, Pillar batted .278 with 12 home runs, 56 RBIs, 76 runs and 25 stolen bases in 159 games.

Pillar also appeared in 20 MLB playoff games for the Blue Jays over two seasons (2015-16).

While he did not make an All-Star Game, he made a lasting impact on the franchise.

The Blue Jays traded him to the San Francisco Giants in 2019.

MLB.com wrote (on April 2, 2019): “Toronto Blue Jays traded CF Kevin Pillar to San Francisco Giants for 2B Alen Hanson, RHP Derek Law and RHP Juan De Paula.”

Looking At Pillar’s Other Stops

Pillar played 13 seasons at the MLB level.

He also had stops with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.