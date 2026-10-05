Toronto Blue Jays Named as Landing Spot for $330M Superstar in Blockbuster Trade

The Toronto Blue Jays could look to make some bold moves this offseason.

Toronto missed the playoffs in a very disappointing season, whereas a year ago, the Blue Jays made it to Game 7 of the World Series.

The Blue Jays offense struggled in 2026, as Toronto is expected to pursue some sluggers to bolster their lineup.

Toronto Blue Jays Named as Landing Spot for Bryce Harper

The Blue Jays are widely expected to be one of the most aggressive teams, in hopes of adding to their offense.

Although Toronto has been linked to free agents, they could also look at the trade market. MLB insider Jake Elman of FanSided named the Blue Jays as a landing spot for Bryce Harper if the Philadelphia Phillies look to trade him.

“How aggressive will the Blue Jays be after missing the postseason? Great question,” Elman wrote. “They’re possibly already regretting the Vladimir Guerrero contract given both his regression and the recent work ethic concerns. As of now, he’s the newest poster boy of why you don’t give players contracts exceeding six or seven years.

“So should that scare Toronto into passing on Harper? Not necessarily. If the goal is to keep up with the other four AL East teams, and especially the Yankees and Rays, then Harper is worth the risk — so long as he’s willing to play right field on the Rogers Centre turf.”

Harper has five years left on his 13-year, $330 million deal, and the Phillies could look to move on from him.

Whether or not Harper would want to be traded to Toronto is unclear, as he would have to be an outfielder/DH, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is at first base. But if the Blue Jays could pull it off, Toronto’s lineup would be that much deeper and harder to pitch against.

Harper hit .269 with 29 home runs and 87 RBIs this season. He’s a nine-time MLB All-Star and two-time NL MVP.

Toronto Expected to Add to Offense

The Blue Jays should be one of the most aggressive teams this offseason.

Toronto’s offense struggled all year, in large part due to Guerrero having the worst season of his career. The Blue Jays won’t have George Springer back, so they will need to replace that as Ross Atkins said they are looking to add some bats.

“Offensively, we never gained any momentum. We never put the ball in the seats,” Atkins said. “We’re not walking, we’re not getting on base nearly enough. When that happens, you’re relying on line drives in gaps. The contact just wasn’t enough.”

The Blue Jays could use two or three bats to bolster their lineup.