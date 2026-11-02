Blue Jays Linked to 3-Time Gold Glove Winner After Breakout Year

The Toronto Blue Jays continue to deal with the disappointment of having failed to return to the MLB postseason and get a chance to defend their American League Championship from last fall.

They’ve been in offseason mode since their campaign came to a close with a 79-83 record, and they’ve already experienced a handful of changes.

Eight players officially elected free agency, starting with veteran George Springer, infield depth Luis Urías, and pitchers Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, Jameson Taillon, Yimi García, Paul Sewald, and Patrick Corbin.

But could the Blue Jays be eyeing a two-time Gold Glove winner who enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2026 to join their roster? It looks that way.

Toronto Blue Jays Named Landing Spot For 2x Gold Glove Winner

According to CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa, the Blue Jays should give serious consideration to signing utility man Mauricio Dubón, who just took home his second Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

“Every contender could use a player like Dubón. He’s a true super utility guy who can play every position except catcher — and play it well. Offensively, Dubón is an aggressive bat-to-ball player with a knack for ideal launch angles, which, in English, means he’s a line drive hitter. He obliterated his previous career high in games played and plate appearances this past season and handled the workload well,” Axisa wrote.

He continued:

“Dubón is older than you may realize (he turns 33 in July), but he’s been valuable everywhere he’s played, and he’s the kind of player every manager loves. The ability to play everywhere, put the ball in play, and be relentlessly upbeat is the ideal modern utility man.”

This past season, Dubón hit 12 home runs with 73 RBI, along with a .276 batting average and 10 stolen bases.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated Insider Zion Trammell wrote that the Blue Jays could be considering a low-cost infield upgrade for next season.

“The infield largely remains the same. Toronto hopes for a bounce-back season from Guerrero Jr., while Clement and Gimenez are up the middle, and Okamoto stays at the hot corner. The Blue Jays could add another low-cost infielder this offseason,” Trammell wrote.

Mauricio Dubón Has Been Linked To The Toronto Blue Jays

Dubón began his professional career after the Boston Red Sox took him in the 26th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He quickly climbed the minor league ranks, hitting .323 with 157 hits and 30 stolen bases across two levels in 2016.

The Red Sox traded Dubón to the Milwaukee Brewers in December 2016. He debuted with the Brewers in July 2019 before being dealt to San Francisco later that month, spending parts of three seasons with the San Francisco Giants.

Dubón joined the Houston Astros in May 2022, becoming a versatile utility player and winning his first World Series championship. He made history as the first Honduran-born player to appear in and win the Fall Classic. He broke out in 2023, hitting .278 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs while earning an American League Utility Gold Glove.

After playing a career-high 137 games in 2024, he won another Gold Glove in 2025. Houston traded him to Atlanta that November for infielder Nick Allen. His accomplishments in 2026 have since brought his career total to three Utility Gold Glove wins.