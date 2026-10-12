Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Trade Breakout All-Star Pitcher in Risky Move

The Toronto Blue Jays are entering a very important offseason.

After struggling immensely this season and missing the playoffs, it is clear that changes should be on the way for Toronto this offseason. They have some major roster needs to address if they hope to have more success in 2027.

While the Blue Jays will undoubtedly be looking to add to their roster this offseason, one of their star pitchers is being viewed as a potential trade candidate.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Trade Star Pitcher Louis Varland This Offseason

In a recent Sports Illustrated article, Adam Steinmetz urged the Blue Jays to trade star pitcher Louis Varland this offseason due to his heightened value.

“Louis Varland was arguably the best reliever in baseball this season. That is exactly why the Blue Jays should trade him,” Steinmetz wrote. “There are three reasons Toronto should trade Varland now, when his value will never be higher. 1. Relievers are more volatile than Bitcoin. 2. Closers are not as valuable as many believe. 3. Relievers, including Varland himself, frequently emerge from unexpected places — failed starters, middle relievers, prospects converted from starters to relievers.”

The Blue Jays trading Varland would undoubtedly be a very bold move. His breakout season was one of Toronto’s rare bright spots this campaign. Furthermore, he proved that he can be a legitimate star this season. Thus, trading him would certainly weaken Toronto’s bullpen. This may not be ideal for a Blue Jays club that wants to be a playoff club.

Yet, at the same time, Varland could be exactly the kind of trade chip that helps the Blue Jays bolster their roster elsewhere. Thus, he could be worth dealing if he helps Toronto land another star.

Looking at Varland

Varland was spectacular for the Blue Jays this season. In 71 appearances, he had an impressive 1.21 ERA to go along with 35 saves and 97 strikeouts. With this, the 6-foot-1 righty made his first All-Star Game and had himself a big breakout year.

Varland was also effective during the 2025 season, though. In 74 games split between the Minnesota Twins and Blue Jays, he had a 4-3 record and a 2.97 ERA. With this, he has been a reliable reliever the last two seasons and could generate plenty of interest this offseason.

Ultimately, trading Varland would be a risky move for the Blue Jays. However, if they worry that he will not be able to pitch as well as he did this season next year, he could be worth listening to trade offers for. It will be intriguing to see what Toronto does with the five-year MLB veteran from here.