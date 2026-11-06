Blue Jays Join Yankees, Dodgers in Race for 18-Year-Old Japanese Prospect

Major League Baseball teams are continuing to explore the international market for young pitching talent as they prepare for the 2027 season. Japanese prospects have attracted considerable attention in recent years, with several players moving to the United States and establishing themselves in MLB.

One emerging name is 18-year-old right-handed pitcher Shoki Oda. The Japanese high school star has drawn attention for his fastball and performances at Summer Koshien. He’ll pursue American baseball instead of turning pro in Japan.

Oda’s potential arrival comes at an important time for MLB franchises looking to strengthen their pitching pipelines. Several organizations are evaluating the young prospect as he considers the next step in his baseball career.

Blue Jays, Yankees and Mets Meet With Japanese Prospect Shoki Oda

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees are among several MLB teams pursuing Japanese pitching prospect Shoki Oda. According to MLB insider Francys Romero, Oda and his representatives met with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets on Thursday.

The meetings are expected to continue on Friday, with the Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Blue Jays and Houston Astros among the teams scheduled to meet with the young right-hander. Other franchises are also expected to hold discussions.

The Texas Rangers have already met with Oda. According to “The Dallas Morning News,” a delegation of eight Rangers officials traveled to Japan to pitch the prospect.

The Rangers also recruited South Korean prospect Seong-Jun Kim, who signed in 2025 and could discuss adjusting to American baseball.

Oda drew MLB interest at 18, striking out 12 over 8.2 innings at Summer Koshien.

He also produced an impressive performance in the quarterfinals against Hanamaki Higashi. Oda completed a shutout with 10 strikeouts and recorded 18 swings and misses.

His fastball reportedly reaches 97 mph, making him an intriguing young pitching prospect. The Dodgers and Phillies are also reportedly interested.

Oda favored MLB over the NPB draft. The Giants picked him first in the 2026 draft, but he didn’t sign.

MLB Signing Rules Could Affect Shoki Oda’s Decision

Despite the growing interest, Oda’s next move could depend on MLB’s international signing rules and the ongoing collective bargaining negotiations.

Under the current system, he would become eligible to sign as an international free agent on January 15, 2027.

However, the current collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1.

A potential lockout could delay the international signing period and create uncertainty around his eligibility.

Another key factor is the possibility of an international draft in the next CBA.

MLB owners have proposed a 12-round international draft as part of their broader changes to the player acquisition system.

Under the current system, international prospects have more control over their destinations and can negotiate with teams.

An international draft could significantly change that process.

The Rangers may lack the international signing bonus pool money to sign Oda before the current CBA expires.

If he doesn’t sign with an MLB team, the young pitcher could attend an American university to keep developing his game in the United States.

For now, Oda has not committed to any team.

With several MLB organizations interested and the international signing process facing uncertainty, his decision will remain an important storyline heading into 2027.