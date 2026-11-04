Blue Jays’ 10-Year Veteran Pitcher to Retire With $24 Million in Career Earnings

Paul Sewald might be nearing the end of his MLB career.

The Toronto Blue Jays missed the playoffs after an offense that scored the fewest runs in baseball. Toronto finished 79-83.

Their season ended Sunday, Sept. 27, with a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Rogers Centre. Sewald pitched the ninth inning and closed out Toronto’s 2026 season. He then asked teammate Myles Straw for the ball, hinting at retirement.

Paul Sewald Hinted at Retirement

Sewald has not announced a decision. He said he plans to keep playing if a team wants him. He also acknowledged uncertainty about next season and his age.

The 36-year-old is a free agent and turns 37 on May 26 next year. MLB’s labor agreement expires Dec. 1, and a lockout is widely expected.

He debuted April 8, 2017, with the New York Mets. They drafted him in the 10th round in 2012 out of the University of San Diego.

Sewald is 23-31 with a 4.19 ERA through 2026. He has pitched in 443 games, all in relief and recorded 110 saves. Across 449⅓ innings, he has 523 strikeouts and 145 walks. His career WHIP is 1.13.

The Arizona Diamondbacks designated him for assignment Aug. 10 this year. Toronto claimed him off waivers Aug. 12.

For the Blue Jays, Sewald allowed one run in 14⅓ innings over 17 games. He struck out nine and walked four, for a 0.63 ERA.

Over these 10 years, he has earned close to $24.5 million. His highest single-season salary was $7.35 million with Arizona in 2024.

George Springer Also Weighs Retirement

George Springer also faces a decision on his future. His six-year, $150 million contract with Toronto expired after the season. He is now a free agent.

The 37-year-old has played 13 MLB seasons. Spotrac lists his career earnings at about $189.7 million, most of which came from Toronto.

Springer must decide whether to keep playing. Family weighs heavily in the decision. He said he will discuss his future with his wife, Charlise.

The couple has three young children and Springer wants to be home for them.

He hit 15 home runs in 2026, down from 32 in 2025. He has 308 career home runs and 850 RBIs and is a four-time All-Star and the 2017 World Series MVP.