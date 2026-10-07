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Toronto Blue Jays 0.63-ERA Pitcher Named Top Target for NL East Club

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Paul Sewald #43 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to be a very interesting team to watch during the offseason.

After failing expectations in a major way this season, the Blue Jays should be looking to make some changes to their roster. Their biggest goals should be to add at least one impactful power hitter and another high-impact pitcher.

However, now that Toronto’s season is over, one of their pending free agents is being connected to another team.

Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Paul Sewald Named Top Target for Phillies

Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 26: Paul Sewald #43 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on August 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Nick Ziegler named Sewald as a prime free agent fit for the Phillies.

“As the Phillies start to prepare for the offseason, one player that makes a ton of sense for them to pursue in free agency is veteran right-hander Paul Sewald,” Ziegler wrote. “With a need to improve the bullpen and find a way to get the ball to Jhoan Duran to close out games, the veteran right-hander makes sense.”

With the Phillies needing bullpen help, it is understandable that they are being viewed as a potential suitor for Sewald. The Blue Jays reliever would be a nice addition to their roster if they landed him. However, given how well he pitched for Toronto this season, they should work hard to keep him around.

Looking at Sewald

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 16: Paul Sewald #43 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the eighth inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Sewald struggled this season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, as he had a 2-5 record and a 6.23 ERA in 45 games. Yet, after being claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays, the 36-year-old was excellent.

In 17 appearances for the Blue Jays this season, Sewald posted an impressive 0.63 ERA. With this, he was fantastic for the Blue Jays. This could make him a popular target in free agency if Toronto does not re-sign him. Thus, it would make sense if the Phillies target him this offseason.

Sewald also has a lot of MLB experience, which adds to his appeal. In 443 career MLB games over 10 seasons, he has a 23-31 record, a 4.19 ERA, and 523 strikeouts.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what happens with Sewald this offseason. It would make sense if the Blue Jays worked hard to re-sign him. However, if they don’t, the Phillies could be a team to keep a close eye on.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Toronto Blue Jays 0.63-ERA Pitcher Named Top Target for NL East Club

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