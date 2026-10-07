Toronto Blue Jays 0.63-ERA Pitcher Named Top Target for NL East Club

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to be a very interesting team to watch during the offseason.

After failing expectations in a major way this season, the Blue Jays should be looking to make some changes to their roster. Their biggest goals should be to add at least one impactful power hitter and another high-impact pitcher.

However, now that Toronto’s season is over, one of their pending free agents is being connected to another team.

Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Paul Sewald Named Top Target for Phillies

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Nick Ziegler named Sewald as a prime free agent fit for the Phillies.

“As the Phillies start to prepare for the offseason, one player that makes a ton of sense for them to pursue in free agency is veteran right-hander Paul Sewald,” Ziegler wrote. “With a need to improve the bullpen and find a way to get the ball to Jhoan Duran to close out games, the veteran right-hander makes sense.”

With the Phillies needing bullpen help, it is understandable that they are being viewed as a potential suitor for Sewald. The Blue Jays reliever would be a nice addition to their roster if they landed him. However, given how well he pitched for Toronto this season, they should work hard to keep him around.

Looking at Sewald

Sewald struggled this season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, as he had a 2-5 record and a 6.23 ERA in 45 games. Yet, after being claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays, the 36-year-old was excellent.

In 17 appearances for the Blue Jays this season, Sewald posted an impressive 0.63 ERA. With this, he was fantastic for the Blue Jays. This could make him a popular target in free agency if Toronto does not re-sign him. Thus, it would make sense if the Phillies target him this offseason.

Sewald also has a lot of MLB experience, which adds to his appeal. In 443 career MLB games over 10 seasons, he has a 23-31 record, a 4.19 ERA, and 523 strikeouts.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what happens with Sewald this offseason. It would make sense if the Blue Jays worked hard to re-sign him. However, if they don’t, the Phillies could be a team to keep a close eye on.