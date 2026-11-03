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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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TORONTO, CANADA - JULY 2: Matt Boyd #46 of the Toronto Blue Jays stands on the mound moments before being relieved without retiring a batter in the first inning during MLB game action against the Boston Red Sox on July 2, 2015 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays came into the year with a high-profile roster.

That said, just one year after reaching Game 7 of the World Series they were unable to make the MLB playoffs in 2026.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

GettyMatt Boyd #46 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the first inning during MLB game action against the Texas Rangers on June 27, 2015 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This week, a former Blue Jays pitcher became a free agent.

Matt Boyd (most recently with the Chicago Cubs) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 30): “LHP Matthew Boyd elected free agency.”

GettyMatthew Boyd #16 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Boyd finished the 2026 season going 10-5 with a 3.91 ERA in 22 starts.

Looking At Boyd’s Entire MLB Career

GettyMatt Boyd #46 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the first inning during MLB game action against the Texas Rangers on June 27, 2015 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Boyd was picked in the 6th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

It’s easy to forget that he spent part of his rookie season in Toronto.

During his time with the franchise, Boyd only appeared in two games.

GettyMatt Boyd #46 of the Toronto Blue Jays exits the game as he is relieved by manager John Gibbons #5 in the seventh inning during MLB game action against the Texas Rangers on June 27, 2015 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays then traded him to the Detroit Tigers.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2015): “Detroit Tigers traded LHP David Price to Toronto Blue Jays for LHP Matt Boyd, LHP Daniel Norris and LHP Jairo Labourt.”

GettyMatthew Boyd #48 of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the third inning during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 28, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

Boyd spent part of seven seasons with the Tigers following the trade (and then later had another stint with the team).

In addition to the Tigers, Cubs and Blue Jays, the 2025 All-Star has also played for the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians over 12 seasons at the MLB level.

There is no question that Boyd will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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