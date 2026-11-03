Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Toronto Blue Jays came into the year with a high-profile roster.

That said, just one year after reaching Game 7 of the World Series they were unable to make the MLB playoffs in 2026.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

This week, a former Blue Jays pitcher became a free agent.

Matt Boyd (most recently with the Chicago Cubs) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 30): “LHP Matthew Boyd elected free agency.”

Boyd finished the 2026 season going 10-5 with a 3.91 ERA in 22 starts.

Looking At Boyd’s Entire MLB Career

Boyd was picked in the 6th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

It’s easy to forget that he spent part of his rookie season in Toronto.

During his time with the franchise, Boyd only appeared in two games.

The Blue Jays then traded him to the Detroit Tigers.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2015): “Detroit Tigers traded LHP David Price to Toronto Blue Jays for LHP Matt Boyd, LHP Daniel Norris and LHP Jairo Labourt.”

Boyd spent part of seven seasons with the Tigers following the trade (and then later had another stint with the team).

In addition to the Tigers, Cubs and Blue Jays, the 2025 All-Star has also played for the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians over 12 seasons at the MLB level.

There is no question that Boyd will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.