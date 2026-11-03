TORONTO, CANADA - JULY 2: Matt Boyd #46 of the Toronto Blue Jays stands on the mound moments before being relieved without retiring a batter in the first inning during MLB game action against the Boston Red Sox on July 2, 2015 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
There is no question that Boyd will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Toronto Blue Jays came into the year with a high-profile roster.That said, just one year after reaching Game 7 of the World Series they were unable to make the MLB playoffs in 2026.Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Becomes Free AgentThis week, a former Blue Jays pitcher became a free agent.Matt Boyd (most recently with the […]
Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent