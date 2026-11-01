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29-Year-Old Toronto Blue Jays Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: Luis Urías #48 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays had their season come to an end on September 27 when they beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1 in Canada.

They missed the 2026 MLB playoffs just one season after reaching Game 7 of the World Series.

29-Year-Old Blue Jays Player Becomes Free Agent

GettyLuis Urias #48 of the Toronto Blue Jays singles in the second inning against the Houston Astros at the Rogers Centre on June 23, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This week, a Blue Jays player officially became a free agent.

Luis Urias will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “2B Luis Urías elected free agency.”

GettyLuis Urias #48 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a 2 RBI single in the eighth inning during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on July 31, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Urias was acquired in a trade during the middle of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on June 20): “Arizona Diamondbacks traded SS Luis Urías to Toronto Blue Jays for cash.”

He finished the year batting .250 with 13 hits, three home runs, eight RBIs and five runs in 26 games.

Looking At Urias

GettyLuis Urías #48 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts on second base after hitting an RBI-double to score in Andrés Giménez #0 (not pictured) in the eighth inning of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 2, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Urias spent the first two seasons of his career with the San Diego Padres.

He then had the longest stint of his career (3.5 seasons) with the Milwaukee Brewers.

MLB.com wrote (on November 27, 2019): “San Diego Padres traded Player To Be Named Later, LHP Eric Lauer and 2B Luis Urias to Milwaukee Brewers for RF Trent Grisham and RHP Zach Davies.”

GettyLuis Urias #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers on the field in the eighth inning during game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field on October 09, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Urias then had stints with the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Athletics (before the Blue Jays).

It will be interesting to see where the 29-year-old lands before 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyManager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 regular season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record.

They last won a World Series title during the 1993 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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29-Year-Old Toronto Blue Jays Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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