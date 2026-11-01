WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: Luis Urías #48 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
It will be interesting to see where the 29-year-old lands before 2027 Spring Training.
Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now
The Blue Jays finished the 2026 regular season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record.
They last won a World Series title during the 1993 season.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Toronto Blue Jays had their season come to an end on September 27 when they beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1 in Canada.They missed the 2026 MLB playoffs just one season after reaching Game 7 of the World Series.29-Year-Old Blue Jays Player Becomes Free AgentThis week, a Blue Jays player officially […]
29-Year-Old Toronto Blue Jays Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent