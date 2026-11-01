29-Year-Old Toronto Blue Jays Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Toronto Blue Jays had their season come to an end on September 27 when they beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1 in Canada.

They missed the 2026 MLB playoffs just one season after reaching Game 7 of the World Series.

29-Year-Old Blue Jays Player Becomes Free Agent

This week, a Blue Jays player officially became a free agent.

Luis Urias will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “2B Luis Urías elected free agency.”

Urias was acquired in a trade during the middle of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on June 20): “Arizona Diamondbacks traded SS Luis Urías to Toronto Blue Jays for cash.”

He finished the year batting .250 with 13 hits, three home runs, eight RBIs and five runs in 26 games.

Looking At Urias

Urias spent the first two seasons of his career with the San Diego Padres.

He then had the longest stint of his career (3.5 seasons) with the Milwaukee Brewers.

MLB.com wrote (on November 27, 2019): “San Diego Padres traded Player To Be Named Later, LHP Eric Lauer and 2B Luis Urias to Milwaukee Brewers for RF Trent Grisham and RHP Zach Davies.”

Urias then had stints with the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Athletics (before the Blue Jays).

It will be interesting to see where the 29-year-old lands before 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 regular season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record.

They last won a World Series title during the 1993 season.