Toronto Blue Jays Linked to Potential Reunion With Slugging Outfielder

The Toronto Blue Jays could look to bring back a familiar face this offseason.

Toronto is coming off a disappointing season, as the Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs. A year ago, the Blue Jays made it to Game 7 of the World Series, losing in extra innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After this year’s disappointment, Toronto should be active this offseason to return to the postseason.

Toronto Blue Jays Linked to Daulton Varsho Reunion

The Blue Jays traded Daulton Varsho to the Houston Astros for Spencer Arrighetti at the trade deadline.

Both Varsho and Arrighetti struggled after the trade, and now Varsho is set to be a free agent. With that, Blue Jays analyst Cynthia Ryley Delaney of JaysNation linked the team to a potential reunion with Varsho in free agency.

“The 2026 season was a disaster just like the 2024 season was, forcing the Blue Jays to trade players on expiring contracts,” Delaney wrote. “One of those players turned out to be center fielder Daulton Varsho. Does it make sense to bring the left-handed outfielder back? …

“The chances Bateman hits this well next season are slim to none, but he’s earned the role as the everyday center field who bats lead-off. Yes, Varsho has more power than Bateman, but Bateman is a better overall fit if the Jays play their cards right and sign an outfielder like Teruaki Satō and a second baseman like Brandon Lowe. That should be enough of an improvement in the power department. The only way Varsho would be brought back is if Bateman slides into a fourth outfield role.”

Varsho and Bateman could split time in center field, which would also end Myles Straw’s time in Toronto.

However, it does seem unlikely Varsho will be brought back, as they will likely let Bateman try and win the job.

Varsho hit .221 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs. His best season came in 2022 when he hit 27 home runs and 74 RBIs.

Varsho was Beloved in Toronto’s Clubhouse

Although Varsho did get traded, he was still a fan favorite in the clubhouse.

After the trade, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said it was difficult to see him go.

“He was loved, really, by his teammates, by all of us, by his teammates and the coaching staff,” Schneider said. “He came here as a little bit of a younger dude with something to prove. He’s leaving here with a kid and as someone who felt pretty deeply rooted in our clubhouse and community. That’s tough.”

With Varsho being a free agent, perhaps he returns to Toronto, even if it’s not as the everyday center fielder.