Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Acquire All-Star Pitcher in Blockbuster Move

The Toronto Blue Jays could be a team to watch this offseason.

Toronto failed to make the playoffs this season, a year after going to Game 7 of the World Series. It was a major disappointment for Toronto. So, they should be aggressive this offseason in adding more talent to the roster.

Ahead of the offseason kicking off, Toronto will likely focus on offense. But still could use a starting pitcher or two.

Blue Jays Predicted to Acquire Mackenzie Gore

The Blue Jays could use another starter, and Toronto may look to the trade market to strengthen the rotation.

As the offseason kicks off, MLB analysts Steve Adams, Anthony Franco, and Darragh McDonald of MLBTradeRumors linked Toronto to acquiring Texas Rangers left-hander Mackenzie Gore.

“Now down to one year of club control and a projected $8.7MM salary, Gore is a relatively pricey, one-year upside play. He’s not a lock to be moved, but he could bring back a prospect or two while trimming some money off the payroll, which has been a goal for Rangers ownership for more than two years,” the article read.

“Even if Gore’s just a decent innings eater, his salary is pretty reasonable. And, of course, a 28-year-old lefty who sits 95 mph with above-average bat-missing abilities could still break out with a new level — particularly when considering his draft and prospect pedigree. The Rangers will probably need a pretty decent offer to move him, as they don’t have great rotation depth in house and would need to sign someone to replace his innings. … The White Sox, Mets, Blue Jays, Orioles, Braves, Giants, Cubs, Reds and old friends in San Diego all stand as reasonable fits.”

Gore didn’t pan out with the Rangers and Texas could look to recoup some assets for the left-hander. The former All-Star would be a nice addition to the Blue Jays rotation and give them a lefty starter, which Toronto isn’t projected to have.

Gore went 8-11 with a 4.58 ERA in 34 starts, with mixed results.

Toronto’s Projected Rotation

The Blue Jays are expected to pursue some pitching help as they could use another starter.

Toronto’s rotation in 2027 will be led by Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Trey Yesavage. Cody Ponce should also be penciled into a rotation spot.

After that, the Blue Jays have some question marks. Jose Berrios, Bowden Francis, and Jake Bloss could all compete for the fifth rotation spot. Yet, all three are coming off injuries, and how they will look is unclear.

So, the Blue Jays would be wise to add an impact MLB pitcher. Teams can never have enough pitching, especially starters, as Toronto saw a year ago, so perhaps they do look at the trade market.