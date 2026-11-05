Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Fan-Favorite Pitcher to $44M Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays could look to bring back a familiar face this offseason.

Toronto is coming off a disappointing season in which the Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs. Toronto was also a seller at the deadline, including trading fan-favorite pitcher Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs.

With free agency open, the expectation is that the Blue Jays will be active in hopes of getting back to the playoffs next year.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Kevin Gausman

Toronto could use some more help in their rotation, and they could look to bring back a familiar face.

MLB analyst Anthony Franco of MLBTradeRumors predicted the Blue Jays will bring back fan-favorite Kevin Gausman on a two-year, $44 million deal.

“There aren’t too many instances of pitchers getting two-year deals with annual values north of $20MM in their mid-30s. But many pitchers of Gausman’s ilk are signed through age 36 or age 37 when getting their big free agent deals,” the article read. …

“Gausman spoke openly and candidly about how being traded away from Toronto was an emotional experience for him and his young family. He’s come to consider Toronto a home for him, his wife and their two daughters, who have been raised in Toronto to this point. Gausman said in July that wherever he ended up in a trade, he hoped to bring his daughters to Jays games as part of a tour of Canada in his post-playing days. A return to Toronto, then, shouldn’t surprise anyone — particularly since the Jays have a clear need for rotation help. Anthony’s pick: Blue Jays.”

Gausman returning to the Blue Jays makes a ton of sense for both sides. The right-hander loved his time in Toronto. He can be their No. 4 starter behind Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Trey Yesavage. Having those four as Toronto’s starting rotation would make them contenders.

John Schneider Praises Kevin Gausman

After the Blue Jays traded Gausman to the Cubs at the deadline, John Schneider had high praise for the right-hander.

Gausman signed a five-year deal with the Blue Jays and Schneider called him the best free agent signing in history.

“Kev will go down as one of the best free agent signings the organization has made, especially from a pitching standpoint,” Schneider said. “He’s remarkably consistent, professional, good teammate, low maintenance. Everything that you want from a frontline dude.”

Gausman was a huge part of Toronto’s success. So, it does make sense for both sides to come together for a reunion.