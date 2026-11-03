Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign 26-HR Slugger to Massive $105M Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be a team to watch this offseason.

Toronto is widely expected to be active in the free-agent market to add more offensive help. So, they should look to add an impact bat or two.

MLB free agency is officially open, and with the lockout looming, deals should come together quickly.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Seiya Suzuki

The Blue Jays need a power-hitting outfielder, and Seiya Suzuki is the best hitter available in free agency.

Suzuki would fit in nicely with the Blue Jays. MLB analyst Darragh McDonald of MLBTradeRumors predicts Toronto will sign him to a five-year, $105 million deal.

“Suzuki is a slam-dunk middle-of-the-order slugger who has shown he can still play right field at a quality level,” the article read. “If not for the fact that he turned 32 in August, he’d be staring at a weighty five- or even six-year contract. …

“Teams are reluctant to go long at this stage of a player’s career, particularly for players who reject a qualifying offer, which should be a lock for Suzuki. Be that as it may, the slugger’s track record is so steady and so productive, we’re betting that he’ll add his name to that list of rare four-year deals for 32-year-olds. And a five-year contract doesn’t seem entirely out of reach. Teams seeking help in the outfield corners include the Mariners, Orioles, Blue Jays, Tigers, Royals, Reds, Phillies and Padres, though not all of those clubs will be willing to pay top-of-market prices for a slugger who rejected a qualifying offer.”

Suzuki is 32 years old, so a five-year deal does seem fair. He would be a major addition to the Blue Jays lineup and also fill the void of a power bat.

Suzuki hit .270 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs last season. In 2025, he hit .245 with 32 home runs and 103 RBIs, showing how impactful he can be.

Suzuki is a Great Fit for Toronto

Before free agency began, Suzuki made plenty of sense for the Blue Jays and is someone the team would pursue.

Toronto will likely see George Springer play elsewhere or retire, so they need to replace his bat. Last season the offense struggled anyway, and Suzuki would be a great addition.

Suzuki could hit either before or after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and add some protection for him, similar to what Bo Bichette did.

The Japanese slugger would form the middle of the order with Guerrero, Suzuki, Kazuma Okamoto, and Alejandro Kirk, which would be solid.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays need to add some impact hitters, and Suzuki would be a great addition.