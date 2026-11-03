Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign All-Star Pitcher to Massive $115M Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays are predicted to make a splash and add an impact starting pitcher to the fold.

Toronto failed to make the playoffs a year after going to Game 7 of the World Series and losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in extra innings.

The Blue Jays dealt with plenty of injuries and poor performances in 2026 and will look to turn the page in 2027.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Trevor Rogers

Toronto is expected to be aggressive this offseason and could look to add both pitching and offense.

The Blue Jays have a rotation of Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Trey Yesavage, but outside of them, there are question marks. So, as MLB free agency has opened, analyst Darragh McDonald of MLBTradeRumors predicted Toronto will sign Rogers to a massive five-year, $115 million deal.

“Dating back to May 2025, Rogers has started 48 games and posted a 3.16 ERA with a 23.2% strikeout rate, 6.1% walk rate and 41.1% ground-ball rate,” the article read. “It’s a slightly above-average strikeout rate, excellent walk rate and a grounder rate that’s narrowly shy of par. The lost velocity is in the rearview mirror for the most part; Rogers’ heater isn’t quite back to its peak levels (94.6 mph average), but after sitting at 91.9 mph in 2024, he’s back up to 93.8 mph this season. His heater gained steam as the season went on, too; over the final two months of the year, Rogers was sitting 94.3 mph.

“Rogers should be immensely popular — the probable top target for rotation-hungry teams that aren’t comfortable paying the presumably record-setting sticker price on Skubal. The Blue Jays, Cubs, Giants, White Sox, Mets, Braves, Twins, Padres and incumbent Orioles should all have interest.”

Rogers went 10-11 with a 4.03 ERA in 30 starts with the Baltimore Orioles. He would be a nice middle-of-the-rotation arm for Toronto and also give the Blue Jays a left-handed starter.

How Would Rogers Fit Into Toronto?

Toronto could use another impact starter, and Rogers makes plenty of sense.

The Blue Jays have question marks due to Jose Berrios, Cody Ponce, and Bowden Francis all being rotation options, but they are all coming off season-ending injuries. So, Toronto would be wise to add another veteran starter.

Rogers has proven he can be a front-of-the-rotation arm, but with the Blue Jays, he could be a nice No. 3 or No. 4 starter in Toronto. He also pitched well in Baltimore, showing he can pitch well in the AL East and in hitter-friendly ballparks.

Although teams don’t need a left-handed starter, having a lefty starter would also be a nice addition to the Blue Jays’ rotation.