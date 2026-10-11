Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Immediately Becomes Free Agent Following Loss

On Saturday night, the Chicago White Sox had their season come to an end when they lost to the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio) by a score of 2-0.

They had a strong year, but fell just one game short of the ALCS.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “Cleveland comes back from a 2-0 series deficit and heads to the ALCS to face Tampa Bay by striking out 21 White Sox, a playoff record. Gavin Williams was incredible. José Ramírez’s two-run homer was the offense. The ALCS begins Monday at the Trop.”

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Becomes Free Agent

Randal Grichuk finished Game 5 with one strikeout in one at-bat.

That said, he had a very strong regular season for the White Sox after getting signed in the middle of the year.

The 35-year-old batted .299 with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs in 101 games for the franchise.

It’s also worth noting that Grichuk (who is a former Blue Jays star) will now become a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Looking At Grichuk’s Run In Toronto

Grichuk spent four seasons of his career with the Blue Jays (2018-21).

He also appeared in two MLB playoff games for the franchise (2020).

In 2019, Grichuk hit 31 home runs with 80 RBIs.

The Blue Jays traded him to the Colorado Rockies in 2022.

MLB.com wrote (on March 24, 2022): “Colorado Rockies traded RF Raimel Tapia and 2B Adrian Pinto to Toronto Blue Jays for RF Randal Grichuk and cash.”

Looking At The Rest Of Grichuk’s Career

Grichuk was picked in the 1st round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Blue Jays, White Sox and Rockies, he has also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees over 13 seasons.