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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Immediately Becomes Free Agent Following Loss

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TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 16: Randal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays flies out in the fifth inning during a MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Chicago White Sox had their season come to an end when they lost to the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio) by a score of 2-0.

They had a strong year, but fell just one game short of the ALCS.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “Cleveland comes back from a 2-0 series deficit and heads to the ALCS to face Tampa Bay by striking out 21 White Sox, a playoff record. Gavin Williams was incredible. José Ramírez’s two-run homer was the offense. The ALCS begins Monday at the Trop.”

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Becomes Free Agent

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox reacts after striking out against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Randal Grichuk finished Game 5 with one strikeout in one at-bat.

That said, he had a very strong regular season for the White Sox after getting signed in the middle of the year.

The 35-year-old batted .299 with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs in 101 games for the franchise.

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox in action at bat against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 04, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

It’s also worth noting that Grichuk (who is a former Blue Jays star) will now become a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Looking At Grichuk’s Run In Toronto

GettyRandal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches the flight of his fifth inning home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

Grichuk spent four seasons of his career with the Blue Jays (2018-21).

He also appeared in two MLB playoff games for the franchise (2020).

In 2019, Grichuk hit 31 home runs with 80 RBIs.

The Blue Jays traded him to the Colorado Rockies in 2022.

MLB.com wrote (on March 24, 2022): “Colorado Rockies traded RF Raimel Tapia and 2B Adrian Pinto to Toronto Blue Jays for RF Randal Grichuk and cash.”

Looking At The Rest Of Grichuk’s Career

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the New York Yankees bats against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Grichuk was picked in the 1st round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Blue Jays, White Sox and Rockies, he has also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees over 13 seasons.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Immediately Becomes Free Agent Following Loss

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