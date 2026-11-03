Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign $100M Star Outfielder in Massive Move

The Toronto Blue Jays should be an aggressive team during this offseason.

After missing the playoffs this year, it is clear that they must strengthen their roster. This is especially so if they hope to bounce back in 2027.

One of the Blue Jays’ top needs is another star outfielder. Due to this, they are now being predicted to sign one of baseball’s top free agents this offseason.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Star Outfielder

In a recent article for MLB Trade Rumors, Steve Adams predicted that the Blue Jays will sign star outfielder Randy Arozarena to a four-year, $100 million contract this offseason.

“Even with those concerns, Arozarena stands as a rock-solid everyday left fielder. He doesn’t have the arm for right field and doesn’t have great range in left, so there’s a decent chance he’ll need increased DH time as his next contract progresses. That said, Arozarena is a three-time All-Star coming off a season that was valued at nearly six wins above replacement (5.7 bWAR, 5.5 fWAR). He’s the game’s most consistent 20-20 performer. He still hits the ball hard, even with his swing slowing down, and he still draws walks at a comfortably above-average rate despite this year’s uptick in chases,” Adams wrote. “Steve’s pick: Blue Jays.”

It is easy to understand why they are being predicted to land Arozarena. They need help in their outfield, and he would give them just that. This is because he is a proven All-Star and could fit perfectly on their roster.

If the Blue Jays signed Arozarena, he would give them another impactful power hitter for the middle portion of their batting order. This would certainly benefit the Blue Jays, as they need more offense and power if they hope to be better in 2027.

Taking a Look at Arozarena

Arozarena is coming off another excellent season in 2026. In 154 games, he posted 26 home runs, 26 stolen bases, 79 RBI, and a .281 batting average in 154 games with the Seattle Mariners. This is after he had 27 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and 76 RBI in 2025. With numbers like these, he would undoubtedly give Toronto’s roster a massive boost if signed.

Arozarena has also hit at least 20 home runs in six of his MLB seasons. Thus, he has been a consistent power hitter for a while and could thrive with the Blue Jays. Due to this, it would not be particularly surprising if the Blue Jays pursue him this offseason.

A four-year deal may come with risk, as Arozarena is entering his age-32 season in 2027. Yet, it could be a gamble worth taking for a Blue Jays team looking to be contenders again.