Recent Toronto Blue Jays Player Signs New Deal With NL Team

TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 6: Josh Fleming #26 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 6, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
With the MLB offseason in full swing, there have been plenty of moves happening around the league.
Recently, a former Toronto Blue Jays player signed a new contract with a National League team.
Ex-Toronto Blue Jays LHP Josh Fleming Signs With St. Louis Cardinals
Left-hander Josh Fleming has re-signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold.
Fleming made one appearance with the Blue Jays in 2026.
Shortly after being claimed by the Phillies, Fleming elected free agency.
Fleming signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates in Feb. 2024.
He posted a 4.02 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings across 25 outings with Pittsburgh in 2024.
With the Rays, he posted a 4.88 ERA with 144 strikeouts over 223 1/3 innings across four seasons.
Fleming posted a 5.40 ERA with four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings across four postseason appearances from 2020-21.
The Pirates designating Fleming for assignment in July 2024. He cleared waivers and then signed a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners.
Fleming spent the rest of the 2024 season and the 2026 season in the Mariners’ minor-league system.
Following the 2025 season, Fleming signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays.
Fleming made just one appearance with the Blue Jays. He then spent time in the Chicago Cubs organization before signing a minor-league deal with the Cardinals in late August.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Recent Toronto Blue Jays Player Signs New Deal With NL Team