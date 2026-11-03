Recent Toronto Blue Jays Player Signs New Deal With NL Team

With the MLB offseason in full swing, there have been plenty of moves happening around the league.

Recently, a former Toronto Blue Jays player signed a new contract with a National League team.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays LHP Josh Fleming Signs With St. Louis Cardinals

Left-hander Josh Fleming has re-signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold.

Fleming made one appearance with the Blue Jays in 2026.

Goold wrote on X:

#stlcards have resigned Webster University alum Josh Fleming to a minor-league deal. The lefty will provide depth for the rotation.

Fleming, 30, from Bridgeton, appeared with Toronto in the majors last season and made six starts for Class AAA Memphis after signing with #Cardinals.

Looking at Josh Fleming’s Career

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Fleming in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Webster University in St. Louis.

The left-hander made his MLB debut with the Rays in 2020.

The Philadelphia Phillies claimed Fleming off waivers from the Rays after the 2023 season.

Shortly after being claimed by the Phillies, Fleming elected free agency.

Fleming signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates in Feb. 2024.

He posted a 4.02 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings across 25 outings with Pittsburgh in 2024.

With the Rays, he posted a 4.88 ERA with 144 strikeouts over 223 1/3 innings across four seasons.

Fleming posted a 5.40 ERA with four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings across four postseason appearances from 2020-21.

The Pirates designating Fleming for assignment in July 2024. He cleared waivers and then signed a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners.

Fleming spent the rest of the 2024 season and the 2026 season in the Mariners’ minor-league system.

Following the 2025 season, Fleming signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays.

Fleming made just one appearance with the Blue Jays. He then spent time in the Chicago Cubs organization before signing a minor-league deal with the Cardinals in late August.