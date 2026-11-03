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Recent Toronto Blue Jays Player Signs New Deal With NL Team

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 6: Josh Fleming #26 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 6, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

With the MLB offseason in full swing, there have been plenty of moves happening around the league.

Recently, a former Toronto Blue Jays player signed a new contract with a National League team.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays LHP Josh Fleming Signs With St. Louis Cardinals

Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day
GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Josh Fleming #35 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Left-hander Josh Fleming has re-signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold.

Fleming made one appearance with the Blue Jays in 2026.

Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day
GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Josh Fleming #35 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Goold wrote on X:

#stlcards have resigned Webster University alum Josh Fleming to a minor-league deal. The lefty will provide depth for the rotation.

Fleming, 30, from Bridgeton, appeared with Toronto in the majors last season and made six starts for Class AAA Memphis after signing with #Cardinals.

Looking at Josh Fleming’s Career

Pittsburgh Pirates v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 16: Starting pitcher Josh Fleming #28 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Coors Field on June 16, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Fleming in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Webster University in St. Louis.

The left-hander made his MLB debut with the Rays in 2020.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – MAY 28: Josh Fleming #19 of the Tampa Bay Rays walks off the field in the middle of the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field on May 28, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies claimed Fleming off waivers from the Rays after the 2023 season.

Shortly after being claimed by the Phillies, Fleming elected free agency.

Fleming signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates in Feb. 2024.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 16: Starting pitcher Josh Fleming #28 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Coors Field on June 16, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

He posted a 4.02 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings across 25 outings with Pittsburgh in 2024.

With the Rays, he posted a 4.88 ERA with 144 strikeouts over 223 1/3 innings across four seasons.

Fleming posted a 5.40 ERA with four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings across four postseason appearances from 2020-21.

World Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Josh Fleming #61 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers the pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game One of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Pirates designating Fleming for assignment in July 2024. He cleared waivers and then signed a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners.

Fleming spent the rest of the 2024 season and the 2026 season in the Mariners’ minor-league system.

Following the 2025 season, Fleming signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays.

Fleming made just one appearance with the Blue Jays. He then spent time in the Chicago Cubs organization before signing a minor-league deal with the Cardinals in late August.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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