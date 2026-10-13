4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Will Become A Free Agent This Winter

Last week, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home) by a score of 4-1 in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “#Braves season ends in the NLDS at the hands of the Dodgers despite a valiant effort from a pitching staff down to just 2 starters. All year, that was the area most believed would be their undoing. In the end, it was an offense that couldn’t find the big hits in the big moments.”

4-Year Blue Jays Player To Become Free Agent

Now that their season is over, it’s worth noting that Rowdy Tellez (who is a former Toronto Blue Jays fan favorite) will now become a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

The 31-year-old had been on the Braves’ NLDS roster.

Tellez played in seven regular season games for the Braves this year.

He also appeared in three MLB playoff games.

Most of his action came in Triple-A (with Gwinnett).

Looking At Tellez In Toronto

Tellez was picked in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays (out of high school).

He spent 3.5 seasons with the Blue Jays.

In just his second season in the MLB, Tellez hit 21 home runs with 54 RBIs in 111 games.

The Blue Jays traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021.

MLB.com wrote (on July 6, 2021): “Toronto Blue Jays traded 1B Rowdy Tellez to Milwaukee Brewers for RHP Bowden Francis and RHP Trevor Richards.”

Tellez hit 35 home runs for Milwaukee during the 2022 season.

He has also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers over nine MLB seasons.