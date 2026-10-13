Hi, Subscriber

4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Will Become A Free Agent This Winter

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
DUNEDIN, FLORIDA - APRIL 13: Rowdy Tellez #44 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds the bases after hitting a home run off of Lucas Luetge #63 of the New York Yankees in the fifth inning at TD Ballpark on April 13, 2021 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Last week, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home) by a score of 4-1 in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “#Braves season ends in the NLDS at the hands of the Dodgers despite a valiant effort from a pitching staff down to just 2 starters. All year, that was the area most believed would be their undoing. In the end, it was an offense that couldn’t find the big hits in the big moments.”

4-Year Blue Jays Player To Become Free Agent

GettyRowdy Tellez #11 of the Atlanta Braves walks to first base during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Now that their season is over, it’s worth noting that Rowdy Tellez (who is a former Toronto Blue Jays fan favorite) will now become a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

The 31-year-old had been on the Braves’ NLDS roster.

GettyRowdy Tellez #11 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Petco Park on June 23, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Tellez played in seven regular season games for the Braves this year.

He also appeared in three MLB playoff games.

Most of his action came in Triple-A (with Gwinnett).

Looking At Tellez In Toronto

GettyRowdy Tellez #44 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches his solo home off starting pitcher Aaron Civale #43 of the Cleveland Indians in the fourth inning during game one of a doubleheader at Progressive Field on May 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tellez was picked in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays (out of high school).

He spent 3.5 seasons with the Blue Jays.

In just his second season in the MLB, Tellez hit 21 home runs with 54 RBIs in 111 games.

The Blue Jays traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021.

MLB.com wrote (on July 6, 2021): “Toronto Blue Jays traded 1B Rowdy Tellez to Milwaukee Brewers for RHP Bowden Francis and RHP Trevor Richards.”

GettyRowdy Tellez #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run homerun during the first inning in the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field on June 26, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Tellez hit 35 home runs for Milwaukee during the 2022 season.

He has also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers over nine MLB seasons.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Will Become A Free Agent This Winter

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x