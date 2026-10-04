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Toronto Blue Jays React To Russell Martin News

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NEW YORK, NY - JULY 05: Russell Martin #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays draws an eighth inning bases loaded walk against the New York Yankees scoring teammate Miguel Montero #39 at Yankee Stadium on July 5, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Last week, the Toronto Blue Jays had their season come to an end when they beat the Cincinnati Reds (at home) by a score of 5-1.

That said, they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs less than one year after reaching the 2025 World Series.

Blue Jays React To Russell Martin News

GettyRussell Martin #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays high-fives teammates after scoring in the second inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 27, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Earlier this week, the Blue Jays made a post for a former All-Star.

They wrote (via Instagram): “Congratulations to 4x All-Star, Gold Glover and Silver Slugger – Russell Martin – on his election to the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame 🇨🇦🏆”

Comments On The Post

GettyRussell Martin #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during batting practice prior to a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 17, 2016 in Anaheim, California.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@pierre_drouin_17: “He should be coaching the Bluejays”

@thegreatlionheart: “Russell Martin is a treasured name in our household, and always will be! ❤️”

GettyRussell Martin #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during batting practice before the Opening Day game against the New York Yankees on April 6, 2015 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@morgan.branch: “Absolute legend”

@sofdlovesbsb: “Well deserved. Congratulations Russell. 🥳”

@erinstraw81: “He was my favorite player for a long time! My husband and I loved watching him play at Chavez ravine when he was on the dodgers (the first time), when we first got together!! We called him “Russell the muscle” 😂”

Looking At Martin’s Career In MLB

GettyRussell Martin #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during batting practice against the Philadelphia Phillies at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium on March 2, 2016 in Dunedin, Florida.

Martin played 14 seasons at the MLB level.

Four of those years were with the Blue Jays (2015-18).

In 2015, Martin made the All-Star Game for the Blue Jays when he hit 23 home runs with 77 RBIs in 129 games.

GettyRussell Martin #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays is interviewed after the game against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on September 16, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Martin (who was picked in the 17th round of the 2002 MLB Draft) also had stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees.

His last game was in 2019 with the Dodgers.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays React To Russell Martin News

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