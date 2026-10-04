Toronto Blue Jays React To Russell Martin News

Last week, the Toronto Blue Jays had their season come to an end when they beat the Cincinnati Reds (at home) by a score of 5-1.

That said, they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs less than one year after reaching the 2025 World Series.

Blue Jays React To Russell Martin News

Earlier this week, the Blue Jays made a post for a former All-Star.

They wrote (via Instagram): “Congratulations to 4x All-Star, Gold Glover and Silver Slugger – Russell Martin – on his election to the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame 🇨🇦🏆”

Comments On The Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@pierre_drouin_17: “He should be coaching the Bluejays”

@thegreatlionheart: “Russell Martin is a treasured name in our household, and always will be! ❤️”

@morgan.branch: “Absolute legend”

@sofdlovesbsb: “Well deserved. Congratulations Russell. 🥳”

@erinstraw81: “He was my favorite player for a long time! My husband and I loved watching him play at Chavez ravine when he was on the dodgers (the first time), when we first got together!! We called him “Russell the muscle” 😂”

Looking At Martin’s Career In MLB

Martin played 14 seasons at the MLB level.

Four of those years were with the Blue Jays (2015-18).

In 2015, Martin made the All-Star Game for the Blue Jays when he hit 23 home runs with 77 RBIs in 129 games.

Martin (who was picked in the 17th round of the 2002 MLB Draft) also had stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees.

His last game was in 2019 with the Dodgers.