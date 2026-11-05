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Former Toronto Blue Jays 32-Year-Old Pitcher Abruptly Becomes Free Agent

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 27: Ryan Borucki #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 27, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays underperformed in a major way during the 2026 season.

They finished this campaign last in the AL East with a 79-83 record and missed the playoffs.

Now, they are entering a crucial offseason because of it.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 19: Ryan Borucki #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 19, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Blue Jays 3-1. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

According to Baseball America, former Blue Jays pitcher Ryan Borucki has become a free agent.

Borucki becoming a free agent comes after he appeared in 21 games this season with the San Francisco Giants. During them, he posted a 1-1 record, a 4.94 ERA, and 15 strikeouts.

Borucki was released by the Giants in June and then signed a minor league deal with the Cleveland Guardians. From there, he had a 0.79 ERA in 13 games for Triple-A Columbus but did not make an appearance for the Guardians during the 2026 season.

Looking at Borucki’s Time With the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST. PETERSBURG, FL – AUGUST 23: Ryan Borucki #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after giving up the third run to the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on August 23, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Borucki had two stints with the Blue Jays from 2018 to 2022 and then in 2025.

In 79 games over six total seasons with Toronto, he had an 8-9 record, a 4.35 ERA, and 128 strikeouts. This included when the 6-foot-4 lefty had a 2.70 ERA in 21 appearances for Toronto during the 2019 season.

In 208 career MLB games over nine seasons split between Toronto, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Giants, Borucki has posted a 16-13 record, a 4.34 ERA, and 229 strikeouts.

 

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former Toronto Blue Jays 32-Year-Old Pitcher Abruptly Becomes Free Agent

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