Former Toronto Blue Jays 32-Year-Old Pitcher Abruptly Becomes Free Agent

The Toronto Blue Jays underperformed in a major way during the 2026 season.

They finished this campaign last in the AL East with a 79-83 record and missed the playoffs.

Now, they are entering a crucial offseason because of it.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

According to Baseball America, former Blue Jays pitcher Ryan Borucki has become a free agent.

Borucki becoming a free agent comes after he appeared in 21 games this season with the San Francisco Giants. During them, he posted a 1-1 record, a 4.94 ERA, and 15 strikeouts.

Borucki was released by the Giants in June and then signed a minor league deal with the Cleveland Guardians. From there, he had a 0.79 ERA in 13 games for Triple-A Columbus but did not make an appearance for the Guardians during the 2026 season.

Looking at Borucki’s Time With the Blue Jays

Borucki had two stints with the Blue Jays from 2018 to 2022 and then in 2025.

In 79 games over six total seasons with Toronto, he had an 8-9 record, a 4.35 ERA, and 128 strikeouts. This included when the 6-foot-4 lefty had a 2.70 ERA in 21 appearances for Toronto during the 2019 season.

In 208 career MLB games over nine seasons split between Toronto, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Giants, Borucki has posted a 16-13 record, a 4.34 ERA, and 229 strikeouts.