TORONTO, ON - APRIL 15: A Toronto Blue Jays hat with a Jackie Robinson Day logo on it is seen on the field before the Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 15, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP Ryan Yarbrough elected free agency.”
Yarbrough is coming off a solid year for the Yankees.
He finished the season going 2-1 with a 3.69 ERA in 38 games.
There is no question that the 34-year-old will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market this winter.
Looking At Yarbrough’s Time In Toronto
Yarbrough was acquired by the Blue Jays in a trade during the middle of the 2024 season.
MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded CF Kevin Kiermaier and cash to Los Angeles Dodgers for LHP Ryan Yarbrough.”
He finished his quick stint with the Blue Jays going 1-0 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 games.
Looking At Yarbrough’s Other Stops
Yarbrough was picked in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.
He has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals over nine seasons at the MLB level.
Looking At The Blue Jays
The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season with a 79-83 record.
They were at the bottom of the American League East.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.They were unable to carry the magic of their 2025 World Series appearance into the following season.Ex-Blue Jays 2.01 ERA Pitcher Immediately Hits Free AgencyThis week, a former Blue Jays pitcher officially became a free agent.Ryan Yarbrough (most recently with […]
Ex-Toronto Blue Jays 2.01 ERA Pitcher Immediately Hits Free Agency