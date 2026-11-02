Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays 2.01 ERA Pitcher Immediately Hits Free Agency

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 15: A Toronto Blue Jays hat with a Jackie Robinson Day logo on it is seen on the field before the Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 15, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They were unable to carry the magic of their 2025 World Series appearance into the following season.

Ex-Blue Jays 2.01 ERA Pitcher Immediately Hits Free Agency

GettyRyan Yarbrough #35 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

This week, a former Blue Jays pitcher officially became a free agent.

Ryan Yarbrough (most recently with the New York Yankees) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP Ryan Yarbrough elected free agency.”

GettyRyan Yarbrough #33 of the New York Yankees throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 10, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Yarbrough is coming off a solid year for the Yankees.

He finished the season going 2-1 with a 3.69 ERA in 38 games.

There is no question that the 34-year-old will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market this winter.

Looking At Yarbrough’s Time In Toronto

GettyRyan Yarbrough #44 of Team United States delivers a pitch against Team Italy in the fourth inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Daikin Park on March 10, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Yarbrough was acquired by the Blue Jays in a trade during the middle of the 2024 season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded CF Kevin Kiermaier and cash to Los Angeles Dodgers for LHP Ryan Yarbrough.”

He finished his quick stint with the Blue Jays going 1-0 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 games.

Looking At Yarbrough’s Other Stops

GettyRyan Yarbrough #48 of the Tampa Bay Rays is taken out of the game by manager Kevin Cash #16 against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game five of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 10, 2019 in Houston, Texas. 

Yarbrough was picked in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals over nine seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches the game in the seventh inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. 

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season with a 79-83 record.

They were at the bottom of the American League East.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays 2.01 ERA Pitcher Immediately Hits Free Agency

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Blue Jays News

More Heavy on Blue Jays News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x