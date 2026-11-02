Ex-Toronto Blue Jays 2.01 ERA Pitcher Immediately Hits Free Agency

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They were unable to carry the magic of their 2025 World Series appearance into the following season.

Ex-Blue Jays 2.01 ERA Pitcher Immediately Hits Free Agency

This week, a former Blue Jays pitcher officially became a free agent.

Ryan Yarbrough (most recently with the New York Yankees) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP Ryan Yarbrough elected free agency.”

Yarbrough is coming off a solid year for the Yankees.

He finished the season going 2-1 with a 3.69 ERA in 38 games.

There is no question that the 34-year-old will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market this winter.

Looking At Yarbrough’s Time In Toronto

Yarbrough was acquired by the Blue Jays in a trade during the middle of the 2024 season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded CF Kevin Kiermaier and cash to Los Angeles Dodgers for LHP Ryan Yarbrough.”

He finished his quick stint with the Blue Jays going 1-0 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 games.

Looking At Yarbrough’s Other Stops

Yarbrough was picked in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals over nine seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season with a 79-83 record.

They were at the bottom of the American League East.