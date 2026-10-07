Toronto Blue Jays Officially Sign 18-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays ended the regular season with a 79-83 record. They didn’t make the playoffs.

During the playoffs, the Blue Jays officially signed an 18-year-old utilityman.

Toronto Blue Jays Officially Sign 18-Year-Old Utilityman During MLB Playoffs

The Blue Jays signed 18-year-old utilityman Cayro Hazel for a bonus of $80,000, according to Beisbol Fr’s Francys Romero.

Hazel is from the Netherlands.

Romero wrote on X:

The Toronto Blue Jays have officially signed Cayro Hazel, a utility player from Netherlands 🇳🇱. Bonus deal: $80,000.

Hazel projects as a utility player who can play all over the infield. He has a good frame and profiles more as a contact-oriented hitter than a power hitter.

Hazel has experience playing baseball in the Dutch Major League with the Hoofddorp Pioniers and has participated in several international tournaments.

Hazel appeared in 48 games in the Dutch Major League over the past two seasons.

The young utilityman slashed .272/.360/.351 with eight doubles, two triples, 15 RBI and three stolen bases in the Dutch Major League.

Hazel was over seven years younger than the average player in the Dutch League during his two seasons.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays appeared out of the postseason race in early August. The club traded key players Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho.

However, the team fought back and remained in the postseason race until the last week of the season.

It was nonetheless an extremely disappointing season for the Blue Jays.

In 2025, the Blue Jays were two outs away from winning the World Series before Los Angeles Dodgers infielder tied Game 7 of the World Series with a ninth-inning home run.

A major reason for the Blue Jays’ regression is the poor play of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who had a sub-.600 OPS in 2026. Guerrero is currently in the middle of a $500 million contract.