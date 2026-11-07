Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Sign 27-Year-Old Pitcher During MLB Offseason

  • 127 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have re-signed 27-year-old right-handed pitcher Lazaro Estrada to a minor-league contract, according to Baseball America’s Matt Eddy.

The Blue Jays designated Estrada for assignment in mid-August. Toronto sent him outright to Triple-A Buffalo after he cleared waivers. He elected free agency at the end of the season.

Toronto Blue Jays Sign 27-Year-Old Right-Hander Lazaro Estrada

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 9: Lazaro Estrada #60 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the 12th inning during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-6 in 12 innings. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Estrada appeared in eight games with Toronto this year, posting a 5.54 ERA over 13 innings.

The right-hander recorded an 8.59 ERA in 7 1/3 innings across two outings for the Blue Jays in 2025, his first season in the big leagues.

More About Toronto Blue Jays RHP Lazaro Estrada

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 7: Lazaro Estrada #60 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the sixth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Blue Jays won 5-4. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Estrada is a native of Ciudad Habana, Cuba. He signed a minor-league contract with Toronto on Jan. 5, 2018.

The right-hander has been in the Blue Jays organization for his entire professional career.

Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 5: Lazaro Estrada #60 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre on July 5, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Last season, Estrada recorded a 3.25 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 36 innings at Triple-A Buffalo.

Over his minor-league career, Estrada sports a 3.84 ERA with 537 strikeouts in 467 innings.

Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 5: Lazaro Estrada #60 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre on July 5, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Estrada relies on five pitches:

  • Low-90s four-seamer (44%)
  • Mid-80s cutter (24%)
  • Mid-70s curveball (16%)
  • Low-80s cutter (9%)
  • Mid-80s split-finger (6%)

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Davis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Charles McAdoo #26 and Sean Keys #20 after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays entered the 2026 season with high expectations after nearly winning the World Series the year before, losing the Fall Classic to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

Toronto finished the 2026 season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Max Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays salutes the crowd after he is taken out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays went 42-39 at home and 37-44 on the road.

Key Blue Jays free agents include George Springer, Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, Myles Straw and others.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Sign 27-Year-Old Pitcher During MLB Offseason

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Blue Jays News

More Heavy on Blue Jays News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x