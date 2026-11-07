Toronto Blue Jays Sign 27-Year-Old Pitcher During MLB Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays have re-signed 27-year-old right-handed pitcher Lazaro Estrada to a minor-league contract, according to Baseball America’s Matt Eddy.

The Blue Jays designated Estrada for assignment in mid-August. Toronto sent him outright to Triple-A Buffalo after he cleared waivers. He elected free agency at the end of the season.

Toronto Blue Jays Sign 27-Year-Old Right-Hander Lazaro Estrada

Estrada appeared in eight games with Toronto this year, posting a 5.54 ERA over 13 innings.

The right-hander recorded an 8.59 ERA in 7 1/3 innings across two outings for the Blue Jays in 2025, his first season in the big leagues.

More About Toronto Blue Jays RHP Lazaro Estrada

Estrada is a native of Ciudad Habana, Cuba. He signed a minor-league contract with Toronto on Jan. 5, 2018.

The right-hander has been in the Blue Jays organization for his entire professional career.

Last season, Estrada recorded a 3.25 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 36 innings at Triple-A Buffalo.

Over his minor-league career, Estrada sports a 3.84 ERA with 537 strikeouts in 467 innings.

Estrada relies on five pitches:

Low-90s four-seamer (44%)

Mid-80s cutter (24%)

Mid-70s curveball (16%)

Low-80s cutter (9%)

Mid-80s split-finger (6%)

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays entered the 2026 season with high expectations after nearly winning the World Series the year before, losing the Fall Classic to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

Toronto finished the 2026 season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

The Blue Jays went 42-39 at home and 37-44 on the road.

Key Blue Jays free agents include George Springer, Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, Myles Straw and others.