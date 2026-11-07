Toronto Blue Jays Sign 27-Year-Old Pitcher During MLB Offseason

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays designated Estrada for assignment in mid-August. Toronto sent him outright to Triple-A Buffalo after he cleared waivers. He elected free agency at the end of the season.
Toronto Blue Jays Sign 27-Year-Old Right-Hander Lazaro Estrada
Estrada appeared in eight games with Toronto this year, posting a 5.54 ERA over 13 innings.
The right-hander recorded an 8.59 ERA in 7 1/3 innings across two outings for the Blue Jays in 2025, his first season in the big leagues.
More About Toronto Blue Jays RHP Lazaro Estrada
Estrada is a native of Ciudad Habana, Cuba. He signed a minor-league contract with Toronto on Jan. 5, 2018.
The right-hander has been in the Blue Jays organization for his entire professional career.
Last season, Estrada recorded a 3.25 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 36 innings at Triple-A Buffalo.
Over his minor-league career, Estrada sports a 3.84 ERA with 537 strikeouts in 467 innings.
Estrada relies on five pitches:
Low-90s four-seamer (44%)
Mid-80s cutter (24%)
Mid-70s curveball (16%)
Low-80s cutter (9%)
Mid-80s split-finger (6%)
Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays entered the 2026 season with high expectations after nearly winning the World Series the year before, losing the Fall Classic to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.
Toronto finished the 2026 season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.
The Blue Jays went 42-39 at home and 37-44 on the road.
Key Blue Jays free agents include George Springer, Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, Myles Straw and others.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Sign 27-Year-Old Pitcher During MLB Offseason