Recently Traded For Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

During the middle of the 2026 season, the Toronto Blue Jays acquired Jameson Taillon in a trade with the Chicago Cubs.

Taillon finished the year going 2-6 with a 5.65 ERA in 18 starts for the two games.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Chicago Cubs traded RHP Jameson Taillon and cash to Toronto Blue Jays for Player To Be Named Later.”

Recently Traded For Blue Jays Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

This week, Taillon officially became a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Jameson Taillon elected free agency.”

At 34, Taillon will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At Taillon

Taillon was a top prospect, as he was the 2nd pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After a solid run with the Pirates, Taillon was acquired by the New York Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on January 24, 2021): “Pittsburgh Pirates traded RHP Jameson Taillon to New York Yankees for RHP Roansy Contreras, SS Maikol Escotto, LF Canaan Smith and RHP Miguel Yajure.

Taillon had spent part of four seasons with the Cubs before getting sent to Toronto this season.

He wrote (via Instagram on August 6): “