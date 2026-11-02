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Recently Traded For Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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TORONTO, ON - APRIL 26: General manager Ross Atkins of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media before introducing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 before his MLB debut later tonight against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre on April 26, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

During the middle of the 2026 season, the Toronto Blue Jays acquired Jameson Taillon in a trade with the Chicago Cubs.

Taillon finished the year going 2-6 with a 5.65 ERA in 18 starts for the two games.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Chicago Cubs traded RHP Jameson Taillon and cash to Toronto Blue Jays for Player To Be Named Later.”

Recently Traded For Blue Jays Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

GettyJameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

This week, Taillon officially became a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Jameson Taillon elected free agency.”

At 34, Taillon will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At Taillon

GettyJameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after defeating the San Diego Padres in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field on October 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Taillon was a top prospect, as he was the 2nd pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After a solid run with the Pirates, Taillon was acquired by the New York Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on January 24, 2021): “Pittsburgh Pirates traded RHP Jameson Taillon to New York Yankees for RHP Roansy Contreras, SS Maikol Escotto, LF Canaan Smith and RHP Miguel Yajure.

GettyJameson Taillon #50 of the New York Yankees leaves the game during the tenth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2022 in New York, New York. 

Taillon had spent part of four seasons with the Cubs before getting sent to Toronto this season.

He wrote (via Instagram on August 6): “

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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