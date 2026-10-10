Toronto Blue Jays Will Leave No Stone Unturned for Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal is set to become one of the biggest names in free agency this offseason.

Since joining the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Detroit Tigers, Skubal has proved to be a dependable arm for the two-time defending World Series champions.

He went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA in 10 starts for Los Angeles. He struck out 70 and walked 13 in 62 innings.

Skubal opened the NL Division Series for the Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves on Oct. 3. He allowed one run and two hits over six innings in a 5-3 win. He struck out seven and walked two at Dodger Stadium.

The biggest spenders will be after him this time. The Toronto Blue Jays will be in that mix too.

Toronto Blue Jays Will Be After Tarik Skubal

Toronto will chase Skubal but probably will not sign him, according to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.

“They’ll be involved. They’ll be connected. This is a FO that doesn’t leave any stone — especially not a stone as shiny as Tarik Skubal — unturned. Is that going to turn into a signing? Probably not,” Bannon said.

Toronto has reason to shop for pitching. The Blue Jays went 79-83 and finished last in the AL East this season.

The club traded right-hander Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs before the deadline.

The Blue Jays carried a payroll of about $275 million this season. They have about $195 million committed for next season.

Will the Blue Jays Pick Up Option for Myles Straw?

Bannon also weighed in on Toronto’s arbitration class. He said he would not be surprised if the Blue Jays tender contracts to all eight eligible players.

Bannon said the toughest calls involve right-hander Bowden Francis and Davis Schneider.

Francis missed the entire 2026 season after Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Bannon said the key question is how Toronto projects his recovery.

Francis went 8-5 with a 3.30 ERA in 2024. He slipped to 2-8 with a 6.05 ERA in 2025.

Schneider still has a minor-league option, Bannon said. The Blue Jays optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo in August. Bannon questioned whether the 27-year-old has a spot on the 2027 roster.

Bannon flagged outfielder Myles Straw as an intriguing case. Straw’s contract includes an $8 million club option for 2027.

“From a pure dollars per WAR perspective, he’s worth about what they’ll have to pay him,” he said. “He put up 1.8 fWAR in 2025, 0.7 fWAR in 2026. He’s also maybe the best clubhouse guy on the team.”

“The question, though, is do the Jays want to dedicate one of their 26 roster spots to Straw,” he added. “They’ve already got Nathan Lukes, Brett Bateman, Addison Barger, Anthony Santander and potentially a big offseason addition in the outfield mix. Do they want to lock in a fifth outfielder? Are they comfortable with Straw/Bateman as their CF situation?”