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Toronto Blue Jays Will Pay 31-Year-Old Over $21 Million Next Season

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game three of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays had a down season in 2026.

They missed the MLB playoffs just one year after reaching Game 7 of the World Series (in 2025).

One of their bright spots was the play of Dylan Cease.

GettyDylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 6, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

He made his first MLB All-Star Game, going 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA in 29 starts.

Blue Jays Will Pay 31-Year-Old Over $21 Million

GettyDylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 22, 2026 in New York City.

It’s also worth noting that Cease (who will turn 31 before the season) will make $21 million next year (h/t Spotrac).

While he will make $21 million for the calendar year, it’s also worth noting that he has a large amount of deferred payments (including from the 2027 season).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on November 26, 2025): “Right-hander Dylan Cease and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a seven-year, $210 million contract, pending a physical, sources tell ESPN. The defending American League champions get one of the best arms on the free agent market.”

Looking At Cease

GettyDylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cease was picked in the 6th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of high school.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

Following Chicago, Cease spent two years pitching for the San Diego Padres.

MLB.com wrote (on March 13, 2024): “Chicago White Sox traded RHP Dylan Cease to San Diego Padres for RHP Drew Thorpe, RHP Jairo Iriarte, OF Samuel Zavala and RHP Steven Wilson.”

GettyDylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

So far, Cease has been a very big addition to Toronto.

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after advancing to third base on a single by Bo Bichette #11 during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. 

The Blue Jays finished this past year at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record.

They have been unable to win a World Series title since 1993.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Will Pay 31-Year-Old Over $21 Million Next Season

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