Toronto Blue Jays Will Pay 31-Year-Old Over $21 Million Next Season

The Toronto Blue Jays had a down season in 2026.

They missed the MLB playoffs just one year after reaching Game 7 of the World Series (in 2025).

One of their bright spots was the play of Dylan Cease.

He made his first MLB All-Star Game, going 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA in 29 starts.

Blue Jays Will Pay 31-Year-Old Over $21 Million

It’s also worth noting that Cease (who will turn 31 before the season) will make $21 million next year (h/t Spotrac).

While he will make $21 million for the calendar year, it’s also worth noting that he has a large amount of deferred payments (including from the 2027 season).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on November 26, 2025): “Right-hander Dylan Cease and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a seven-year, $210 million contract, pending a physical, sources tell ESPN. The defending American League champions get one of the best arms on the free agent market.”

Looking At Cease

Cease was picked in the 6th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of high school.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

Following Chicago, Cease spent two years pitching for the San Diego Padres.

MLB.com wrote (on March 13, 2024): “Chicago White Sox traded RHP Dylan Cease to San Diego Padres for RHP Drew Thorpe, RHP Jairo Iriarte, OF Samuel Zavala and RHP Steven Wilson.”

So far, Cease has been a very big addition to Toronto.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays finished this past year at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record.

They have been unable to win a World Series title since 1993.