Former All-Star Still A Free Agent After Toronto Blue Jays Release

The Toronto Blue Jays had their season come to an end on September 27.

They beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1, but did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs (just one year after reaching the World Series).

Former All-Star Still A Free Agent After Blue Jays Release

After the season, a Blue Jays pitcher became a free agent.

Joe Mantiply is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on September 28): “LHP Joe Mantiply elected free agency.”

Mantiply had initially signed with the Blue Jays’ organization during the middle of the 2025 season.

That said, he did not make his Blue Jays debut until 2026.

MLB.com wrote (on July 13, 2025): “Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent LHP Joe Mantiply to a minor league contract.”

This past year, Mantiply went 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 25 games.

Looking At Mantiply

Mantiply was picked in the 27th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season (2016) with the Detroit Tigers.

MLB.com wrote (on November 8, 2016): “New York Yankees claimed LHP Joe Mantiply off waivers from Detroit Tigers.

Mantiply had a quick stint with the Yankees before a six-year run with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He made the All-Star Game in 2022.

MLB.com wrote (on June 1, 2025): “Arizona Diamondbacks released LHP Joe Mantiply.”

It will be interesting to see where Mantiply lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays were at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

That said, they still have a very talented roster heading into 2027.