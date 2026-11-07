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Former All-Star Still A Free Agent After Toronto Blue Jays Release

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Joe Mantiply #35 of the Arizona Diamondbacks talks to Travis d'Arnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves on the mound during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays had their season come to an end on September 27.

They beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1, but did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs (just one year after reaching the World Series).

Former All-Star Still A Free Agent After Blue Jays Release

GettyJoe Mantiply #35 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches the ball against the Detroit Tigers during the bottom of the eighth inning at Comerica Park on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

After the season, a Blue Jays pitcher became a free agent.

Joe Mantiply is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on September 28): “LHP Joe Mantiply elected free agency.”

GettyJoe Mantiply #35 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to a Kansas City Royals batter during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium on September 4, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mantiply had initially signed with the Blue Jays’ organization during the middle of the 2025 season.

That said, he did not make his Blue Jays debut until 2026.

MLB.com wrote (on July 13, 2025): “Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent LHP Joe Mantiply to a minor league contract.”

This past year, Mantiply went 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 25 games.

Looking At Mantiply

GettyJoe Mantiply #35 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Dodger Stadium on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Mantiply was picked in the 27th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season (2016) with the Detroit Tigers.

MLB.com wrote (on November 8, 2016): “New York Yankees claimed LHP Joe Mantiply off waivers from Detroit Tigers.

GettyJoe Mantiply #74 of the New York Yankees pitches in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2019 in New York City.

Mantiply had a quick stint with the Yankees before a six-year run with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He made the All-Star Game in 2022.

MLB.com wrote (on June 1, 2025): “Arizona Diamondbacks released LHP Joe Mantiply.”

GettyJoe Mantiply #35 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning at loanDepot park on April 15, 2025 in Miami, Florida. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. 

It will be interesting to see where Mantiply lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays were at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

That said, they still have a very talented roster heading into 2027.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former All-Star Still A Free Agent After Toronto Blue Jays Release

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