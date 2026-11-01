Blue Jays Dealt Sudden News on Teruaki Sato Amid MLB Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays have set their sights on Teruaki Sato this winter.

The Hanshin Tigers will post the Japanese star for Major League Baseball teams. Sato will be a sought-after target in free agency.

Toronto signed third baseman Kazuma Okamoto last offseason. He led the Blue Jays with 33 home runs and 92 RBIs in 2026.

Sato plays a similar role as a power-hitting third baseman. He also plays the outfield. Thus, the interest from management.

Now, Toronto has received the latest update on Sato.

Teruaki Sato Has Career News Emerge

Sato is expected to meet with MLB teams soon. Sponichi Annex reported that he will travel to the United States in November.

The outlet also cited an MLB official who said Sato could tour stadiums and team facilities. The official expects Sato to aim for a contract in November.

Sankei Sports reported that Sato will use the trip to visit candidate teams and cities.

Hanshin plans to file Sato’s posting request Nov. 1, the first day applications open. Once he is posted, clubs have 45 days to negotiate with him. Sato reportedly asked to be posted early so he could sign before a possible lockout. The collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1.

Sato and Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki are both on Toronto’s radar. The 32-year-old hit .270/.368/.473 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs in 143 games for the Cubs in 2026. He was Chicago’s everyday right fielder and is now a free agent after finishing a five-year, $85 million contract.

Sato, 27, won the Central League Triple Crown in 2026. He hit .306 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs. He is the ninth player in Nippon Professional Baseball history to win a Triple Crown.

Suzuki is the safer bet because of his proven MLB record. Sato is new. But he is more than four years younger and could offer higher upside.

Where Teruaki Sato Fits in Toronto’s Outfield?

Okamoto plays third base and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. plays first base. That leaves the outfield and designated hitter as Sato’s paths to playing time.

Sato has played more than 260 games in the outfield in NPB. He also has right field appearances for Japan at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Toronto will likely focus on adding a power bat to the outfield. The Blue Jays traded Daulton Varsho to the Houston Astros at the Aug. 3 deadline. Brett Bateman, Nathan Lukes, Addison Barger and Davis Schneider are among the in-house options.

The designated hitter spot is also unsettled. George Springer is now a free agent, so that spot is open.

Anthony Santander, 32, is the in-house candidate for those at-bats. He signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract in January 2025 but has barely played for the team. He has missed huge amounts of time to injuries.

A healthy Santander at DH would open a corner outfield spot for Sato. The same math applies to Suzuki, the Cubs’ everyday right fielder.