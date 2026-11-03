Top Toronto Blue Jays Executive Announces Departure From Team

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: A detailed view of Toronto Blue Jays hats and gloves before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
David Bell has stepped down from his role as the Toronto Blue Jays‘ vice president of baseball operations and assistant general manager, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
Bell had held both positions since the winter of 2024.
David Bell has stepped down as Blue Jays assistant GM and VP of baseball operations, positions he has held since the winter of 2024. Bell told The Athletic, “I decided to step away and reassess where I can make the greatest impact, on and off the field. The Toronto Blue Jays are a first-class organization. I have a deep appreciation for the people I’ve worked with over the past two years.”
David Bell has stepped down as Blue Jays assistant GM and VP of baseball operations, positions he has held since the winter of 2024. Bell told The Athletic, “I decided to step away and reassess where I can make the greatest impact, on and off the field. The Toronto Blue Jays are
After just one year as the Cubs’ third base coach, Bell became the Cardinals’ assistant hitting coach.
In 2015, the Cardinals promoted Bell to bench coach. He served as St. Louis’ bench coach through the 2017 season.
In 2018, Bell served as the Giants’ farm director.
The Cincinnati Reds hired Bell to be their manager in 2019. He held the role foru six seasons before joining the Blue Jays’ front office.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Top Toronto Blue Jays Executive Announces Departure From Team