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Top Toronto Blue Jays Executive Announces Departure From Team

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World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: A detailed view of Toronto Blue Jays hats and gloves before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

David Bell has stepped down from his role as the Toronto Blue Jays‘ vice president of baseball operations and assistant general manager, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Bell had held both positions since the winter of 2024.

Toronto Blue Jays v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – AUGUST 20: David Bell the manager of the Cincinnati Reds against the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park on August 20, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Rosenthal wrote on X:

David Bell has stepped down as Blue Jays assistant GM and VP of baseball operations, positions he has held since the winter of 2024. Bell told The Athletic, “I decided to step away and reassess where I can make the greatest impact, on and off the field. The Toronto Blue Jays are a first-class organization. I have a deep appreciation for the people I’ve worked with over the past two years.”

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon wrote on X:

Bell helped with Toronto’s player dev group and mental & physical performance departments. He was one of 3 titled Assistant GMs

Looking at Former Top Blue Jays Executive David Bell

Cincinnati Reds v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – APRIL 16: Manager David Bell #25 of the Cincinnati Reds looks on during the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bell played in the major leagues for 12 seasons (1995-2006).

He was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the seventh round of the 1990 MLB Draft.

Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 2: David Bell #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies connects for a grand slam home run in the third inning against the Washington Nationals on September 2, 2005 at RFK Stadium in Washington, DC. (Photo By Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

He played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, Indians, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers.

Over his MLB career, Bell posted 15.2 bWAR and a .257/.320/.396 slash line with 123 home runs and 589 RBI.

Expos v Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA – APRIL 18: David Bell #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies tosses his bat aside en route to first base during the game against the Montreal Expos at Citizens Bank Park on April 18, 2004 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Expos 5-4. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bell managed in the minor leagues and Arizona Fall League from 2009 to 2012.

In 2013, Bell became the Chicago Cubs‘ third base coach.

Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CA – AUGUST 24: Darwin Barney #15 of the Chicago Cubs, right, is congratulated by David Bell #3 after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on August 24, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

After just one year as the Cubs’ third base coach, Bell became the Cardinals’ assistant hitting coach.

In 2015, the Cardinals promoted Bell to bench coach. He served as St. Louis’ bench coach through the 2017 season.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 24: David Bell the Manager of the Cincinnati Reds listens to Joey Votto acknowledge the crowd after the 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on September 24, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In 2018, Bell served as the Giants’ farm director.

The Cincinnati Reds hired Bell to be their manager in 2019. He held the role foru six seasons before joining the Blue Jays’ front office.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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