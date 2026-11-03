Top Toronto Blue Jays Executive Announces Departure From Team

David Bell has stepped down from his role as the Toronto Blue Jays‘ vice president of baseball operations and assistant general manager, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Bell had held both positions since the winter of 2024.

Rosenthal wrote on X:

David Bell has stepped down as Blue Jays assistant GM and VP of baseball operations, positions he has held since the winter of 2024. Bell told The Athletic, “I decided to step away and reassess where I can make the greatest impact, on and off the field. The Toronto Blue Jays are a first-class organization. I have a deep appreciation for the people I’ve worked with over the past two years.”

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon wrote on X:

Bell helped with Toronto’s player dev group and mental & physical performance departments. He was one of 3 titled Assistant GMs

Bell helped with Toronto’s player dev group and mental & physical performance departments. He was one of 3 titled Assistant GMs https://t.co/qY4Iymkg8F — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 3, 2026

Looking at Former Top Blue Jays Executive David Bell

Bell played in the major leagues for 12 seasons (1995-2006).

He was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the seventh round of the 1990 MLB Draft.

He played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, Indians, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers.

Over his MLB career, Bell posted 15.2 bWAR and a .257/.320/.396 slash line with 123 home runs and 589 RBI.

Bell managed in the minor leagues and Arizona Fall League from 2009 to 2012.

In 2013, Bell became the Chicago Cubs‘ third base coach.

After just one year as the Cubs’ third base coach, Bell became the Cardinals’ assistant hitting coach.

In 2015, the Cardinals promoted Bell to bench coach. He served as St. Louis’ bench coach through the 2017 season.

In 2018, Bell served as the Giants’ farm director.

The Cincinnati Reds hired Bell to be their manager in 2019. He held the role foru six seasons before joining the Blue Jays’ front office.