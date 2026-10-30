Former Toronto Blue Jays 2-Year Pitcher Quietly Elects MLB Free Agency

In case you missed the end of the 2026 MLB season, the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Tampa Bay Rays in the Fall Classic this week to push MLB’s calendar to the offseason.

Considering it’s now the offseason for all teams, MLB free agency is set to open up in a few days, which has led to several players making sudden decisions about their future.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Thomas Pannone, who pitched with the team for two seasons and has hit the open market.

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Thomas Pannone, Former Blue Jays Pitcher, Hits Free Agency

Thomas Pannone, 32, spent his 2026 season with the Milwaukee Brewers, but according to his transactions tracker, he’s now a free agent:

“LHP Thomas Pannone elected free agency.”

In 2026, he logged just three innings with the Brew Crew.

Pannone has pitched in parts of four seasons (two with Toronto), and he saw the largest workload while with the Blue Jays several years ago.

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Quickly Looking at Thomas Pannone’s Time with the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays fans, let me know if you remember the services of LHP Thomas Pannone.

He made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2018, and logged 116 innings with the organization from 2018 to 2019.

Across those 116 IP, Pannone carried an ERA of 5.43 with 98 strikeouts.

For his 4-year career, Pannone has posted an ERA of 5.47, with an ERA+ of 81, which is 19% below league average.

Injuries have been a big part of his career, which have led to him missing chunks of years at a time, but perhaps he’s finally healthy and could join a team on a minor-league deal that needs another left-handed arm.

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