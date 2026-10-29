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New York Mets Cut Ties with Atlanta Braves World Series Champion

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New York Mets v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: Cristian Pache #71 of the New York Mets runs in from center field to make a catch on a short fly ball in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The New York Mets announced a pair of roster moves on Thursday, October 29, just one day after the Milwaukee Brewers captured their 1st-ever World Series title.

It’s been a big day across Major League Baseball in terms of roster transactions, but for the Mets, they acquired outfielder/infielder Kyren Paris off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, and then also cut ties with outfielder Cristian Pache via designation for assignment.

Pache, 27, is an MLB veteran of six years and was a member of the Atlanta Braves during their 2021 World Series title run.

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New York Mets Part Ways with Cristian Pache

Miami Marlins v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 13: Cristian Pache #20 of the Miami Marlins hits against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Nationals Park on September 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

As part of the roster moves, the Mets have sent Cristian Pache into DFA limbo, and with free agency looming, it’s a clear indication that New York does not want him on their roster, and a release/trade/another team claiming him feels likely.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco hit the roster news by the Mets very quickly and wrote about Pache:

“Pache is also out of options. The former top prospect is a pure depth player at this stage of his career. He joined the Mets on an offseason minor league deal and was called up after they moved Tyrone Taylor at the trade deadline. Pache held a bench spot for the final two months of the season but only started one game. He went 1-8 with four strikeouts and is a career .181/.242/.273 hitter over 618 plate appearances. Pache is likely to clear waivers this weekend and opt for minor league free agency in search of a non-roster invite to Spring Training.”

Keep an eye out on the New York Mets roster transaction board, as the organization will need to make a handful of more cuts before Monday.

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Taking a Quick Look at Cristian Pache’s MLB Career

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 05: Cristian Pache #19 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws after making a catch during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on June 05, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Cristian Pache came up with the Atlanta Braves and made his MLB debut in 2020.

He played 22 games during the Braves’ World Series run, but wasn’t much a factor during the MLB playoffs.

Pache spent two seasons with the Braves before bouncing around five different MLB organizations.

Across his six-year MLB career, Pache has batted .181 over 565 at-bats. He’s also added seven home runs, 49 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 45. His defense is certainly the reason he’s still hanging around MLB, but it will be interesting to see what happens with Pache during his DFA limbo.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Mets Cut Ties with Atlanta Braves World Series Champion

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