MLB TRADE: Boston Red Sox Deal 25-Year-Old Infielder to Tigers

The Boston Red Sox are on the board with another MLB trade.

Earlier on Thursday (10/29), the Red Sox decided to deal away outfielder Nate Eaton to the Athletics.

Well, later on Thursday evening, the Boston Red Sox are trading infielder Tsung Che Cheng to the Detroit Tigers, per multiple sources.

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Red Sox Trade Tsung-Che Cheng to Tigers

@BOSSportsGordo wrote (on X.com) about the details of the trade:



“Trade: The Red Sox are trading IF Tsung-Che Cheng to the Tigers for cash considerations in another 40-man spot clearing move, according to @ByAndrewParker.”

Che Cheng played 14 games with the Boston Red Sox in 2026 and over 39 at-bats, the 25-year-old infielder batted .256 with 10 hits, five RBI, and seven runs scored.

He made his MLB debut in 2025 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and has bounced around between a few MLB organizations since.

For the Tigers side of this deal, it’s a good depth add to their infield group. With Gleyber Torres now a free agent, perhaps Detroit has an opening at 2B, but Che Cheng doesn’t figure to be part of the everyday fold with the Tigers… for now, at least.

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