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MLB TRADE: Boston Red Sox Deal 25-Year-Old Infielder to Tigers

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Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 23: Manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox walks back to the dugout during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are on the board with another MLB trade.

Earlier on Thursday (10/29), the Red Sox decided to deal away outfielder Nate Eaton to the Athletics.

Well, later on Thursday evening, the Boston Red Sox are trading infielder Tsung Che Cheng to the Detroit Tigers, per multiple sources.

More MLB on Heavy: Philadelphia Phillies Cut Ties with 8-Year MLB Player After World Series

Red Sox Trade Tsung-Che Cheng to Tigers

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JULY 20: Tsung-Che Cheng #39 of the Boston Red Sox slides to score against Sam Huff #31 of the Baltimore Orioles off a single hit by Ceddanne Rafaela #3 (not pictured) in the seventh inning at Fenway Park on July 20, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images) 
@BOSSportsGordo wrote (on X.com) about the details of the trade:
“Trade: The Red Sox are trading IF Tsung-Che Cheng to the Tigers for cash considerations in another 40-man spot clearing move, according to @ByAndrewParker.”
Che Cheng played 14 games with the Boston Red Sox in 2026 and over 39 at-bats, the 25-year-old infielder batted .256 with 10 hits, five RBI, and seven runs scored.
He made his MLB debut in 2025 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and has bounced around between a few MLB organizations since.
For the Tigers side of this deal, it’s a good depth add to their infield group. With Gleyber Torres now a free agent, perhaps Detroit has an opening at 2B, but Che Cheng doesn’t figure to be part of the everyday fold with the Tigers… for now, at least.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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MLB TRADE: Boston Red Sox Deal 25-Year-Old Infielder to Tigers

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