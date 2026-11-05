Toronto Blue Jays Immediately Sign 30-Year-Old After Release

The Toronto Blue Jays will be an intriguing team to watch over the offseason.

They have a talented roster, but failed to make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Blue Jays Immediately Sign 30-Year-Old After Release

Earlier this month, the Blue Jays announced the news that Rudy Martin Jr. had elected free agency.

They wrote (via X) on November 2: “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 Reinstated Addison Barger, Anthony Santander, Jonatan Clase, José Berríos, Jake Bloss, Bowden Francis and Cody Ponce from the 60-day IL 🔹 RHP CJ Van Eyk cleared outright waivers and has been assigned to Triple-A 🔹 OF Rudy Martin Jr. has elected free agency 🔹 Declined the 2027 club option on OF Myles Straw”

It’s now been reported that the Blue Jays are re-signing Martin Jr.

Ari Alexander 7News Boston WHDH wrote: “Source: OF Rudy Martin Jr. re-signed with the #BlueJays on a MiLB deal with an invite to big league camp. Martin made his MLB debut this past September with the Blue Jays, 12 years after being drafted.”

Looking At Martin Jr.

Martin Jr. was picked in the 25th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He appeared in two games for the Blue Jays this past season.

MLB.com wrote (on September 11): “Toronto Blue Jays selected the contract of RF Rudy Martin Jr. from Buffalo Bisons.”

Unfortunately, he got hurt after making his MLB debut.

MLB.com wrote (on September 14): “Toronto Blue Jays placed RF Rudy Martin Jr. on the 10-day injured list retroactive to September 13, 2026. Left hamstring strain.”

MLB.com wrote (on September 28): “Toronto Blue Jays activated RF Rudy Martin Jr. from the 10-day injured list.”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

They had reached Game 7 of the World Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers (in 2025).

Going into 2027, the Blue Jays still have a talented roster.