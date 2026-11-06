Toronto Blue Jays Get Max Scherzer Retirement Update Amid Jose Berrios News

The Toronto Blue Jays came up more than a dollar short during the 2026 MLB regular season. Unfortunately, injuries played a huge role in their disappointing season. However, they have recently gotten updates on two of their pitchers, Max Scherzer and Jose Berrios.

The biggest, and most recent, update comes from the New York Post regarding Scherzer.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reveals what Scherzer plans on doing if a lockout occurs and how that will influence his decision to continue his career or not.

“Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, 42, might keep pitching, and if his boffo finale in Toronto on short rest is any indication, there’s more there,” Heyman wrote. “He tells The Post he plans to pitch in “lockout games” near his Florida home, which will give him a better idea if season 20 will happen.”

Unfortunately for Blue Jays fans, it looks like the answer to Scherzer’s retirement plans isn’t coming soon. However, that could change if a lockout is avoided. While it’s not impossible, it becomes less likely with every passing day.

Toronto Blue Jays Get Jose Berrios News

While the update on Scherzer is vague, the news on Berrios is more concrete.

According to a Sportsnet report, Berrios is coming back to the Blue Jays next year.

“José Berríos will continue his return from Tommy John surgery with the Toronto Blue Jays,” Sportsnet wrote. “The veteran right-hander did not exercise the opt-out clause on the final two years of his seven-year, $131-million contract, the Associated Press reported on Monday.”

“Berríos did not pitch this year and is recovering from Tommy John surgery on May 20.” As a result of declining his opt-out, Berrios will earn $24 million in 2027 and 2028.

Looking at Max Scherzer & Jose Berrios

As mentioned above, Berrios did not pitch in 2026. However, he has been a consistent contributor to the Blue Jays rotation during his tenure.

In 2025, Berrios made 30 starts, threw 138 strikeouts, and pitched 166 innings. The 32-year-old also finished the year with a 4.17 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP.

As for Scherzer, the 42-year-old made 18 starts in 2026. In those starts, he recorded 68 strikeouts in 84.2 innings. Scherzer also finished with a 5.74 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP.

While Berrios will return to the Blue Jays rotation, Scherzer’s future with the team is less certain. However, even if Scherzer returns to the MLB when play resumes, there is no guarantee it will be with Toronto.