Toronto Blue Jays Trade Pitch Acquires $116.5M Star in 1-for-1 Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays are widely expected to be aggressive this offseason in hopes of returning to the playoffs.

Toronto failed to make the playoffs a year after going to Game 7 of the World Series and losing in extra innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Blue Jays are expected to pursue some impact bats as their offense was a major problem in 2026.

Blue Jays Trade Pitch Acquires Ketel Marte

Toronto needs to add another impact bat, especially with George Springer being a pending free agent and potentially retiring.

With that, Blue Jays analyst Avery Chenier of The Gate 14 podcast shared a trade idea that sees Toronto acquiring Ketel Marte from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Blue Jays acquire:

Diamondbacks acquire:

The proposed one-for-one deal makes plenty of sense, as Arizona gets out of Marte’s contract, which Toronto takes on. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, get a young slugger who can play third base or the outfield.

“They are looking to shed (money) and Ketel’s problems are clearly problems for the D-Backs,” Chenier said. “It’s not working out between the two and you have to hope you can get Ketel on the right track. I would send Addison Barger that way; they are looking for left-handed juice. I would take Ketel or the full money to make that deal.”

Marte is entering the third year of his six-year, $116.5 million deal, and he has a player option for a seventh year for $11.5 million. He has caused some headaches for Arizona, as he’s skipped games and been away from the team, and it seems like both sides would benefit from a change of scenery.

Marte hit .249 with 22 home runs and 76 RBIs last season. He’s a three-time All-Star and one-time NL MVP.

Barger, meanwhile, missed most of the year due to an injury. He’s soon to be 27, so he fits in nicely age-wise and adds some pop from the left side. Barger hit .243 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs in 2025.

Toronto’s Offense is an Issue

The Blue Jays dealt with some injuries in 2026, but their offense was also a big issue.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a disappointing season, but many expect him to bounce back. Marte, meanwhile, is married to Guerrero’s cousin, so perhaps that would help the former MVP be all-in in Toronto, as Guerrero could keep him in check.

Yet, heading into the offseason, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins admitted the offense as an issue.

“Offensively we never gained any momentum,” Atkins said. “We never put the ball in the seats. We were not walking, we were not getting on base nearly enough. When that happens, you’re relying on line drives in gaps. And the contact just wasn’t enough.”

Toronto has yet to make an offseason move.