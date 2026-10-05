Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Avoid Signing $85M Slugger

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be aggressive this offseason after this year’s disappointment.

Toronto missed the playoffs a year after going to Game 7 of the World Series. The Blue Jays are expected to add some more power to the lineup.

Toronto has already been linked to a couple of sluggers.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Avoid Signing Seiya Suzuki

One name that Toronto has been linked to and is expected to pursue is Chicago Cubs slugging outfielder Seiya Suzuki.

Suzuki is one of the top bats available, and he should be in line for a sizable contract. He just completed his five-year, $85 million deal with the Cubs, and although he’s had plenty of success, MLB analyst Maddy Dickens of SI urges Toronto to avoid signing Suzuki, as they can’t force a deal as they did with Anthony Santander.

“While everyone was overly pleased to finally see Anthony Santander back in rehab games in late September, it isn’t enough to count on him being available in 2027, and Atkins needs to approach the offseason as if he doesn’t exist,” Dickens wrote. “The slugging outfielder was only available for 50+ games in 2025 as he dealt with shoulder inflammation and a dislocation. Then, when he finally did come back, it wasn’t for very long, as a persistent back issue knocked him out of the game. …

“Suzuki hit 26 bombs and drove in 86 runs this season for the Chicago Cubs. Which would have made him the second-best hitter on the Blue Jays in 2026, behind only Kazuma Okamoto. Toronto is in need of someone to produce at the plate, and Suzuki has constantly done just that for the Cubs. Navigating free agents is a hard thing to do, but Atkins is quite good at it, and as long as he doesn’t overlook the desperate need for some offense, they will be just fine.”

Suzuki hit .270 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs last season with the Cubs.

Toronto Expected to be Aggressive

The Blue Jays are widely expected to be one of the more aggressive teams this offseason.

Toronto has a clear need on offense, and GM Ross Atkins said they will look to the market to add to its lineup.

“Offensively, we never gained any momentum. We never put the ball in the seats,” Atkins said. “We’re not walking, we’re not getting on base nearly enough. When that happens, you’re relying on line drives in gaps. The contact just wasn’t enough.”

What the Blue Jays will do this offseason is to be seen. But, they should be the team to watch.